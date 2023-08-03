Detours start Aug. 3 on Minnesota Highway 30 near Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. — A bridge replacement project is detouring drivers on Minnesota Highway 30 beginning on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

The detour starts at Highway 30 west of Chatfield from Olmsted County Road 7 as well as Mill Creek Road north of the highway. Mill Creek Road will be closed Aug. 3-4, according to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The $6.4 million project includes replacing the bridges at Mill Creek in Chatfield and at the North Branch Root River in Cummingsville. The project is planned for completion in mid-October.

MnDOT asks drivers to follow the detour during construction, including:



Motorists traveling east to Chatfield should take Olmsted County Road 1 south to Olmsted County Road 2 east to Highway 52. Highway 30 traffic traveling west from Chatfield will use the same detour in reverse.

Residents on the west of side of Mill Creek will be able to access Chatfield via Division Street Northwest.

For questions on accessing a property, people can call Terry Kraling of Icon Constructors at 507-259-1331. Icon Constructors is the prime contractor for the project. More information on the project is available on the MnDOT website.