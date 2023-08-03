Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Detours start Aug. 3 on Minnesota Highway 30 near Chatfield

The detours are part of two bridge replacement projects in Chatfield and Cummingsville.

A pair of bridge replacements are being worked on in Chatfield and Cummingsville on Minnesota Highway 30 in summer 2023.
By Staff reports
Today at 7:22 AM

CHATFIELD, Minn. — A bridge replacement project is detouring drivers on Minnesota Highway 30 beginning on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

The detour starts at Highway 30 west of Chatfield from Olmsted County Road 7 as well as Mill Creek Road north of the highway. Mill Creek Road will be closed Aug. 3-4, according to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The $6.4 million project includes replacing the bridges at Mill Creek in Chatfield and at the North Branch Root River in Cummingsville. The project is planned for completion in mid-October.

MnDOT asks drivers to follow the detour during construction, including:

  • Motorists traveling east to Chatfield should take Olmsted County Road 1 south to Olmsted County Road 2 east to Highway 52. Highway 30 traffic traveling west from Chatfield will use the same detour in reverse.
  • Residents on the west of side of Mill Creek will be able to access Chatfield via Division Street Northwest.

For questions on accessing a property, people can call Terry Kraling of Icon Constructors at 507-259-1331. Icon Constructors is the prime contractor for the project. More information on the project is available on the MnDOT website.

