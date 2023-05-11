Developer asks for compromise with potential $16 million land investment

ROCHESTER — A Texas-based developer is asking for more flexibility while pondering a $16 million land investment on the outer edge of northwest Rochester.

“In order to justify that much for getting the site into a developable state, we need to ensure that we have secured to build out a significant amount of the property as multi-family units,” Justin Todd, the assistant vice president of development with Anthony Properties, told Rochester’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

He said purchasing the land and preparing it for development is expected to cost $16 million.

The land in question is nearly 120 acres of farmland on the northeast corner of the intersection of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue. It’s valued by Olmsted County at nearly $2.3 million for tax purposes.

While the property owned by Danielson Family Farms sits outside city limits, it is earmarked for anticipated annexation for future low-density residential development, which could include single-family homes or fourplexes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Todd said the Anthony Properties’ goal is to use slightly more than half of the property for market-rate apartments and active-senior housing, pointing to identified needs in recent housing reports and studies.

The rest would be used for commercial development along 55th Street, and 28 acres for single-family homes as a buffer to existing development north of the site.

Rochester Community Development staff, however, is suggesting limiting the area available for apartment buildings and other housing complexes to 20 acres, pointing to previous development of sewer service to the area for anticipated housing development.

“There is a finite amount of land for low-residential (housing) with sewer capacity,” Community Development Deputy Director Ryan Yetzer said. “When we know we are creating single-family homeownership opportunities at a rate of 50% of where we need to be, taking this much land out of the low-density inventory is concerning to us.”

He said the recommended 20 acres for multi-family housing is a better match to city growth guidelines set in the city's 2018 comprehensive plan.

The commission members agreed more single-family housing is needed, but they also pointed to a need to develop apartment complexes to fight off rising rent prices. As a result, they asked city staff to meet with the development team again, in search of a compromise.

“I would like to see the two sides come together and figure out what is the greatest number of people or families that could be accommodated on the site, as well as commercial, and still have apartments, fourplexes, twoplexes and individual houses,” commission member Margaret Brimijoin said. “This could be really exciting.”

A sign of potential compromise was seen during the 50-minute public hearing related to the proposed land-use change.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is not feasible to develop this 120-acre tract if we do not have the density to cover the $16 million of upfront cost. As a token of our sincerity … we are prepared to compromise,” said Jay Anthony, a principal with Anthony Development, suggesting the medium-density residential space could be reduced to 62 acres and still meet financial goals.

Yetzer also pointed to some flexibility related to land designations but said a significant gap exists, which would make negotiations difficult.

He did point out Anthony Properties could develop more multi-family housing by scaling back commercial development.

Using the proposed 20 acres of commercial space, would provide up to 44 acres for apartment buildings and senior housing, while maintaining 72 acres for lower density housing.

Commission member Joanne Crawford said she appreciated discussion of compromise but drew a line at mandating it.

“We can’t make the applicant compromise,” she said. “We can’t make these two parties compromise.”

Crawford was joined by commission member Jeremy Andrist in delaying a decision on the request.

With the 5-2 vote supporting added discussion between staff and the development team, the issue is expected to be revisited by the commission on June 14. Any decision by the commission will be forwarded to the Rochester City Council as a recommendation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council will make the final decision on what change, if any, should be made to the land-use designation for the property.