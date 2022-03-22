Developer selected to work on potential housing development near Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER – A concept to create new housing on a city-owned parking lot north of Mayo Civic Center received unanimous support Monday, with some stated hesitancy.

“I’m concerned about 186 parking spaces disappearing,” Rochester City Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, pointing out downtown workers rely on the spaces.

The preliminary concept proposed by Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates would create two apartment buildings, one with 13 floors and another with five, which would shield a 362-space parking ramp dedicated to residents of the two buildings.

Brent Svenby, Rochester’s senior administrative analyst, said added parking for public access could be part of future discussions but would likely add to the cost of the project, which is anticipated to include some city financial support through tax-increment financing.

Tuesday’s council decision doesn’t finalize the proposal, and Svenby said the city plans to include community discussion in working with Sherman Associates to develop the site, which had been discussed as a potential public parking ramp location in the past.

“We’re going forward based on the strength of their proposal, but we’re not approving the project tonight,” council member Partick Keane said, pointing out two other housing proposals were submitted following a call for concepts to develop the city’s parking lot.

Sherman’s proposal calls for working with Weis Builders and Minneapolis-based ESG Architecture and Design, who worked together on the Berkman Apartments at the intersection of Second Street and 14th Avenue Southwest.

As proposed, the housing concept would include 209 market-rate apartments in the 13-story building and 80 apartments in the five-story building that would be considered affordable to people earning approximately 60% of the area median income, which is $41,900 for a single-person household or $59,800 for a family of four.

Council members voiced concerns about dividing people between the buildings based on income.

“I still want to figure out a way to mix the incomes together,” council member Nick Campion said. “I think we’ve had it as a policy for a long time, and we need to find a way to do it.”

Svenby said the proposed divide is based on the assumption that the project could rely on state tax credits to support the lower rents in the five-story building, He said state requirements would make it difficult to mix the two types of apartments, but future discussions could clarify options.

An agreement to work on future development efforts for the site is expected to be presented to the council by early May, and Svenby said a proposed development timeline and more details will be part of that agreement.

A potential timeline presented to the council Tuesday would call for transfer of the property to the developer next March, with the plan to complete construction by early 2025.