Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Developer selected to work on potential housing development near Mayo Civic Center

Concept would create two apartment buildings where city parking lot currently exists

Civic Center Parking lots development.jpg
A rendering shows the concept for a potential housing development that could be built on the city-owned parking lots north of Mayo Civic Center.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
March 21, 2022 09:11 PM
Share

ROCHESTER – A concept to create new housing on a city-owned parking lot north of Mayo Civic Center received unanimous support Monday, with some stated hesitancy.

“I’m concerned about 186 parking spaces disappearing,” Rochester City Council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said, pointing out downtown workers rely on the spaces.

Read more from Randy
20220314_WardDraftPlans_vProposed_Layout.png
Local
New Rochester ward map sees unanimous council support
Special meeting plan for Thursday to finalize map for submission to the state.
March 21, 2022 08:16 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220314_WardDraftPlans_vProposed_Layout.png
Local
Redrawn Rochester City Council wards set for Monday vote
New boundaries seek to better balance populations within each of the city's six wards.
March 19, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Peace Plaza
Local
City's DMC funding continues to outpace state requirements
The Rochester City Council will be asked Monday to confirm the next report to the state, which adds nearly $4.5 million to the local investment since 2013.
March 17, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Load More

The preliminary concept proposed by Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates would create two apartment buildings, one with 13 floors and another with five, which would shield a 362-space parking ramp dedicated to residents of the two buildings.

Brent Svenby, Rochester’s senior administrative analyst, said added parking for public access could be part of future discussions but would likely add to the cost of the project, which is anticipated to include some city financial support through tax-increment financing.

Tuesday’s council decision doesn’t finalize the proposal, and Svenby said the city plans to include community discussion in working with Sherman Associates to develop the site, which had been discussed as a potential public parking ramp location in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re going forward based on the strength of their proposal, but we’re not approving the project tonight,” council member Partick Keane said, pointing out two other housing proposals were submitted following a call for concepts to develop the city’s parking lot.

Sherman’s proposal calls for working with Weis Builders and Minneapolis-based ESG Architecture and Design, who worked together on the Berkman Apartments at the intersection of Second Street and 14th Avenue Southwest.

As proposed, the housing concept would include 209 market-rate apartments in the 13-story building and 80 apartments in the five-story building that would be considered affordable to people earning approximately 60% of the area median income, which is $41,900 for a single-person household or $59,800 for a family of four.

Council members voiced concerns about dividing people between the buildings based on income.

“I still want to figure out a way to mix the incomes together,” council member Nick Campion said. “I think we’ve had it as a policy for a long time, and we need to find a way to do it.”

Svenby said the proposed divide is based on the assumption that the project could rely on state tax credits to support the lower rents in the five-story building, He said state requirements would make it difficult to mix the two types of apartments, but future discussions could clarify options.

An agreement to work on future development efforts for the site is expected to be presented to the council by early May, and Svenby said a proposed development timeline and more details will be part of that agreement.

A potential timeline presented to the council Tuesday would call for transfer of the property to the developer next March, with the plan to complete construction by early 2025.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERKELLY RAE KIRKPATRICKNICK CAMPIONPATRICK KEANEMAYO CIVIC CENTER
What to read next
Mary Blair-Hoeft
Local
Blair-Hoeft named as next director for Olmsted County Property Records and Licensing
Byron city administrator will replace Mark Krupski after his retirement
March 21, 2022 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Brad Berzinski, left, Nate Walbruch, right
Local
Dover-Eyota and PEM share two candidates hoping for their superintendent positions
Dover-Eyota will begin interviewing its candidates at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. They will be held in the High School Media Center and are open to the public.
March 21, 2022 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
logo1 (1).jpg
Members Only
Business
New garden and plant center to sprout on the edge of Rochester
The family-owned Decook Landscaping at 6262 Salem Road SW is busy transforming a barn into a new retail plant center -- Plant Shack at DeCook Landscaping -- on the rural southwest Rochester property.
March 21, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Trial set for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated.
March 21, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts