Development agreement seeks to renew effort for northwest Rochester development

ROCHESTER — A new agreement for a long-delayed Northwest Rochester development project will be considered for approval Monday.

The Rochester City Council will be asked during its 7 p.m. meeting Monday to authorize the development agreement with Javon and Vita Bea, who are planning to develop approximately 59 acres southwest of the intersection of 55th Street Northwest and 18th Avenue.

The Beas had a 2016 agreement related to housing and potential commercial development in the area south of The Homestead at Rochester, 1900 Ballington Boulevard NW.

The Rochester City Council approved a general development plan and preliminary plat for the proposed development site, dubbed Hunter Valley Estates , in 2016, but the approvals came with a two-year expiration date.

When approvals expired in 2016, they were renewed for two more years, but Javon Bea was told he needed to submit a new application for another extension after the 2018 approval expired. He ended up filing a 2022 lawsuit , claiming city action caused delays and missed opportunities for the development.

The Beas and the city have agreed to dismiss the court action, but they maintain the ability to reopen the case through April 7, 2023, which four days after the City Council will be asked to approve the new agreement.

A report to the council states that city staff approved restatement of the general development plan and preliminary plat for the project earlier this year, but the new agreement is needed to continue work toward developing the site.

The new agreement is listed on the council’s consent agenda with a variety of other actions intended to be voted on as a group, meaning it could be approved without comment, unless a council member opts to seek a separate vote on the agreement.

Applications submitted by the Beas at the start of the year show several updates required by the city have been made to previous plans, and others appear to be in the process.

The new development agreement addresses the developers’ obligations for public infrastructure, areas that will be dedicated for public access and reimbursement by the property owners for any infrastructure completed by the city to serve the development.

It also outlines future maintenance of private stormwater management facilities, which was one of the issues outlined in the lawsuit filed by the Beas. The agreement requires the developers to ensure water-quality efforts meet local and state standards.

The council is expected to vote on the agreement during its meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of April 3 include:

Rochester



City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

In council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. City Council, 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

in council chambers of the Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80. Police Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway

in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE.

in room 104 of City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE. Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County

