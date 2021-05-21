Development standards for new Rochester code near public review

Proposed development standards for Rochester will start the review phase Monday.

The Rochester City Council will discuss the second of three installments of a new Unified Development Code during its study session at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

The next installment will include 12 sub-sections addressing development standards, after the initial release defined zoning districts and land uses.

The added proposed content seeks to provide simplified language related to how buildings can be constructed in each zoning district, by defining acceptable building sizes, required parking, sign limitations, landscaping expectations and other requirements.

The transition to a Unified Development Code has been discussed during recent public hearings related to rezoning parcels in the city to accommodate future development. Community Development staff have pointed to the need for a clearer code to help residents and developers better understand what can be built, without requiring a complex public review process.

“What we need to be doing is make sure we understand what the base zoning will produce,” Ryan Yetzer, the city’s interim deputy director of development and construction service, said during a discussion of zoning and standards at a council meeting earlier this month.

A draft of the first installment of the new code was presented in October by consultants from Clarion Associates, and the final installment will be released later this year.

Don Elliot, a director with Denver-based consulting firm, has said breaking the release of the code in three parts keeps the draft releases from being overwhelming.

On Monday, the council will be asked whether the content in the latest installment matches city priorities and whether a planned community engagement strategy is sufficient.

Following the council review, city staff and consultants are expected to meet with local builders and developers. Additionally, they plan to conduct open-house events, neighborhood meetings and an online survey to solicit feedback on the proposed code.

Elliot said all elements for the code can be tweaked leading up to final adoption, which is expected by the end of May 2022.

On Monday, the council discussion will be in person at council chambers, but will also be available online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of May 24 include:

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in city council chambers of the city-county Government Center. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Public Utility Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DD1h89VmL-E

• Heritage Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Ethical Practices Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday. Dial-in information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas . Video of the meeting will be posted the following day.

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments, noon Wednesday. An audio recording of the meeting is expected to be available after the meeting on the ROCOG website .

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board study session, 4 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535 .