DFL to hold forum for congressional candidates in special election

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A forum featuring DFL congressional candidates seeking to fill the seat vacated when U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer last February will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at the IBEW Local 343, 9 E. 80th St., Rochester.

Candice Deal-Bartell, Jeff Ettinger and Rick DeVoe will be participating, as will surrogates representing Sara Brakebill-Hacke and Richard Painter.

The event, co-sponsored by Senate District 25 DFL and Olmsted 20/25 DFL, is free and open to the public.

The forum is expected to be the only public event in Olmsted County open to all DFL candidates before the 1st Congressional District DFL holds an endorsing convention on May 14 in Albert Lea. The convention will endorse a DFL candidate for the November election for the 2023-25 term. Many of the candidates running in the special election to serve out the remaining months of Hagedorn’s term are also running in the general election.

The forum is also expected to be the only public event before the Mary 24 special election primary to nominate major party candidates for the special election on Aug. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each candidate will make a four-minute opening statement, followed by six 10-minute small-group sessions where attendees can talk with or ask questions of individual candidates/surrogates, who will be stationed around the hall. Each candidate will then make a two-minute closing statement.