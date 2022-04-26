SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 26
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

DFL to hold forum for congressional candidates in special election

Three candidates and two surrogates have so far signed up for the May 1 forum.

Untitled design - 2022-04-25T183958.363.png
Rick DeVoe (left) and Jeff Ettinger (right) will be participating in a forum in Rochester on Sunday, May 1, 2022, to fill the vacated congressional seat left after U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer in February. Candice Deal-Bartell, as well as surrogates representing Sara Brakebill-Hacke and Richard Painter, will also be participating.
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
April 26, 2022 09:19 AM
Share

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A forum featuring DFL congressional candidates seeking to fill the seat vacated when U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer last February will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at the IBEW Local 343, 9 E. 80th St., Rochester.

Candice Deal-Bartell, Jeff Ettinger and Rick DeVoe will be participating, as will surrogates representing Sara Brakebill-Hacke and Richard Painter.

The event, co-sponsored by Senate District 25 DFL and Olmsted 20/25 DFL, is free and open to the public.

The forum is expected to be the only public event in Olmsted County open to all DFL candidates before the 1st Congressional District DFL holds an endorsing convention on May 14 in Albert Lea. The convention will endorse a DFL candidate for the November election for the 2023-25 term. Many of the candidates running in the special election to serve out the remaining months of Hagedorn’s term are also running in the general election.

The forum is also expected to be the only public event before the Mary 24 special election primary to nominate major party candidates for the special election on Aug. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each candidate will make a four-minute opening statement, followed by six 10-minute small-group sessions where attendees can talk with or ask questions of individual candidates/surrogates, who will be stationed around the hall. Each candidate will then make a two-minute closing statement.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Crime scene tape
Local
Rochester counseling center burglarized over the weekend
Highland Meadows Counseling Center reported a burglary to Rochester Police on Monday.
April 26, 2022 09:09 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Police lights crime
Local
Man assaulted at Rochester bar early Tuesday morning
The 36-year-old victim was hit with a beer bottle following a possible altercation.
April 26, 2022 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: GOP district convention fails to endorse congressional candidate
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 26, 2022 07:06 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Northfield city ID sample.png
Local
Quam seeks to guard against municipal ID misuse
Proposed legislation comes as Rochester City Council nears a vote on city-issued identification cards.
April 25, 2022 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen