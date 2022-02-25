DFO Community Corrections program manager chosen to head Olmsted County Health, Housing, and Human Services

ROCHESTER — The Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections program manager has been selected to be the new division administrator for Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services division, the county announced Friday morning.

James Johnson will begin in his new role on March 14, 2022. Johnson was selected to fill the role following the departure of former HHH division administrator Sarah Oachs on January 14, 2022.

In his new role, Johnson will become a member of the Olmsted County Executive Management Team and will primarily support the work of Adult and Family Services, Child and Family Services, Family Support and Assistance, HHH Administration, and Veteran Services. He has been with the county since 2005 and served in a number of roles including several years with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office as a detention deputy, corporal, and sergeant. For the past four years, Johnson has served as the DFO Community Corrections program manager supervising employees in Dodge and Olmsted Counties.

“I feel fortunate to continue my career with Olmsted County as HHH division administrator,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’ve had the privilege of working with people in our community in a variety of roles, and this opportunity will allow me to continue serving residents by joining a team of talented and committed human service leaders influencing the direction of our organization and the community we serve.”

Johnson has a degree in criminal justice and served in the United States Air Force and Army National Guard.

