SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

DFO Community Corrections program manager chosen to head Olmsted County Health, Housing, and Human Services

Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections program manager James Johnson will assume his new role on March 14, 2022.

James Johnson
James Johnson
Contributed/ Nick Ryan
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 25, 2022 03:15 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — The Dodge-Fillmore-Olmsted Community Corrections program manager has been selected to be the new division administrator for Olmsted County’s Health, Housing, and Human Services division, the county announced Friday morning.

James Johnson will begin in his new role on March 14, 2022. Johnson was selected to fill the role following the departure of former HHH division administrator Sarah Oachs on January 14, 2022.

In his new role, Johnson will become a member of the Olmsted County Executive Management Team and will primarily support the work of Adult and Family Services, Child and Family Services, Family Support and Assistance, HHH Administration, and Veteran Services. He has been with the county since 2005 and served in a number of roles including several years with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office as a detention deputy, corporal, and sergeant. For the past four years, Johnson has served as the DFO Community Corrections program manager supervising employees in Dodge and Olmsted Counties.

“I feel fortunate to continue my career with Olmsted County as HHH division administrator,” Johnson said in a statement. “I’ve had the privilege of working with people in our community in a variety of roles, and this opportunity will allow me to continue serving residents by joining a team of talented and committed human service leaders influencing the direction of our organization and the community we serve.”

Johnson has a degree in criminal justice and served in the United States Air Force and Army National Guard.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Minnesota State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer wearing a tan button down state patrol uniform shirt stands behind a podium bearing the Department of Public Safety emblem.
Local
Minnesota State Patrol honors troopers, citizens for heroic acts
On Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, a virtual ceremony was held honoring more than four dozen people, including troopers, citizens, commercial vehicle inspectors and radio communications operators.
February 25, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Answer Man logo
Local
Mayo Clinic shuttle increase in Kutzky Park neighborhood is linked to parking changes
Fewer staff working downtown allowed west shuttle lot to be dedicated to Saint Marys Hospital staff
February 25, 2022 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Running room.jpg
Members Only
Business
University of Minnesota to buy Broadway property as part of future campus plans
UMR's long-term plans for building a downtown campus seem to be moving forward again with the confirmation that the university is buying the former Running Room building.
February 25, 2022 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 25, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link