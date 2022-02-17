SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Did Mayo double pay raises? Not exactly.

An announced pay scale increase in January and a minimum raise announced Monday doesn't mean pay increases have doubled.

Mayo Clinic
John Molseed
By John Molseed
February 16, 2022
ROCHESTER — In January, Mayo Clinic announced a 2% pay range increase for employees and eligible staff members.

On Monday, Mayo announced employees are guaranteed a 4% pay raise .

Does that mean raises were doubled?

Not necessarily. The announcement in January wasn’t a net pay increase but an adjustment in the range of salaries for positions ranging from starting pay to the top of the pay scales.

It doesn't mean employees were receiving an across-the-board 2% raise.

Each individual would have a multiplier applied to that range adjustment for a total raise for the year, said Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Kelley Luckstein.

“There’s a formula to calculate the actual raise,” she said.

Under those formulas, more than half of Mayo staff was in line to receive a 3.3% or higher pay increase, Luckstein said.

The announcement Monday means the employees who were set to receive around 3.3% raises and all employees will now receive a minimum of a 4% pay raise.

Mayo also announced Monday that employees who make $21 per hour and less will receive the raise and an additional stipend for their hours worked from March 16 through Nov. 22 this upcoming year, Luckstein added.

“With inflation at the highest rate in years, it may disproportionately affect the lives of our staff members at the lower end of the pay scale,” she said in a statement confirming the raises Tuesday.

The pay increases are set to take effect March 16 and will show up in employees’ paychecks on April 5.

