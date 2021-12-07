SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Did WW Mayo have an office in the Half Barrel?

It was one of many locations where the Mayos practiced medicine before opening the Clinic on its present site in 1914.

IMG_2049 (1).JPG
This plaque on Historic Third Street marks the site of one of Dr. W.W. Mayo's early offices in Rochester. Contributed / John Kruesel
By Answer Man
December 07, 2021 06:30 AM
There is a historical marker that went up this summer on the old Bilotti's building that says it was W.W. Mayo's first medical office. Is this true and accurate? Seems like something that would have been marked long, long ago.

It's definitely an interesting marker, and I wondered about this myself. My assistant's first call was to the mayor of Historic Third Street, John Kruesel, who revealed to me that he himself funded and placed this marker.

"It has been known for many years -- 100-plus -- that he (William Worrall Mayo) had an office (via postings in the newspapers) on Third Street. But the exact location was unknown," John wrote. "This location became verified by much due diligence on the primary part of Tim Schmitt and the History Center archives.

"This office was in a wooden structure that burned and was replaced with the current brick building that I and the Half Barrel occupy. Tim knows the details very well. This took years of work. I had the bronze plaque casted ... and put up by David Hewitt. I hope that people become more curious about how this community came to be, starting with the massive milling here that initially put this community on the map."

The old adage of journalism is that even if you mother says she loves you, get her assertion verified with a second source. So I called on Mother Mayo and got a thorough response from Matthew Dacy, director of Mayo Clinic’s Heritage Hall.

Dacy noted that for the first 50 years after Dr. Mayo came to Rochester in 1864, he worked in a variety of locations, including the old Bilotti's building, but also the site of the Mayo family farm, near the present location of Cub Foods, the Mayo family home (site of the Siebens Building) and the Massey Building.

The Massey Building is where Mayo was practicing at the time of the 1883 tornado that led to collaboration with the Franciscan Sisters, the opening of Saint Marys Hospital and the evolution of the Mayo family practice into Mayo Clinic. The Mayo brothers also rented space in the Masonic Temple building, which was on the site of the current U.S. Bank Centerplace Building, prior to opening the 1914 building.

"Collectively, these sites trace the early history of the Mayo medical practice," according to Dacy. The first Mayo Clinic building opened on the site of today's Siebens Building, he said.

As a matter of detail, Kruesel's marker specifically says that Historic Third was the site of W.W. Mayo's "first (and only) dedicated medical office building." Given that narrow definition, as well as the time and energy John and Tim poured into this research project, I'm inclined to believe it.

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .

