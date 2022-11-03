Diocese of Winona-Rochester building $8 million pastoral center as it moves headquarters to Rochester

ROCHESTER — The center of gravity of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester is shifting for the first time in its 133-year history, as Catholic church leaders announced that the diocese will move its headquarters from Winona to Rochester.

That was the news that Bishop Robert Barron, the leader of the diocese, delivered Thursday morning at a press conference at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester. He said the diocese will build a new, $8 million pastoral center in northwest Rochester that will symbolize and serve as the new diocesan headquarters.

Barron said establishing the headquarters of the diocese in Winona in 1889 made a lot of sense at the time the decision was made. Winona was the center of commerce and transportation, and boasted a population of 25,000, which dwarfed small town Rochester’s population of 7,000.

Today, Rochester is a city of 120,000, and Winona remains at 25,000. Another consideration is Mayo Clinic, a health care hub that draws people from all over the world.

In other words, a lot has changed.

“Rochester now, after the Twin Cities, is the most important city in Minnesota, the center of commerce and transportation and business,” Barron said. “But above all with the Mayo Clinic, you see it walking around the streets of this city. The whole world comes here from Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Everyone comes here.”

The new pastoral center will be built at the corner of 19th Street Northwest and Jeremiah Lane, near Collins Orthodontics and across the street from the new Lourdes High School, which opened in the fall of 2013. Barron said construction would begin “in earnest” in the spring of 2023 and be completed by Easter 2024.

Barron, who was appointed the ninth bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester in June, said the move to Rochester has been under discussion for years. But two developments made the timing right for the move. One was a gift of land and money from a single anonymous donor that made the construction of the new headquarters possible.

Bishop Robert Barron speaks during a press conference Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, to announce that the Diocese of Winona-Rochester will build a new pastoral center in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

“Without the tremendous generosity of the donor, this could not have been possible,” Barron said.

The other factor, church officials say, was that the diocese had recently fulfilled its financial obligations under a bankruptcy plan that the diocese has been operating under for several years after numerous sexual abuse survivors brought claims against it.

Barron said the diocese made its final payment into the settlement trust last month and “all our financial obligations relative to bankruptcy have been met.”

Rochester’s growing significance within the diocese, while building for years, had been signaled in other ways. In 2018, The Congregation of Bishops announced that it was changing the name of the diocese from Diocese of Winona to the Diocese of Winona-Rochester. St. John the Evangelist Church of Rochester was also designated as a co-cathedral for the diocese.

“The concentration of population in our diocese has shifted very much to the corridor between Rochester and Mankato,” Barron said. “This change will bring the bishop much closer to the majority of his flock.”

Pastoral centers such as the one being built in Rochester serve as the administrative center of a diocese. Barron said 37 people currently work at the center in Winona and will be shifted to Rochester. The proposed two-story building will feature a rose window in front and an architectural style that will be a "pretty evident sign to the community of the presence of the church.”

The diocese runs from east to west through southern Minnesota, from Wisconsin to South Dakota. Made up of 20 counties, the diocese serves more than 130,000 Catholics, 99 parishes, four high schools, and 30 elementary schools. It also includes the Immaculate Heart of Mary Seminary on the campus of St. Mary’s University of Winona. About 65% of the Catholics within the diocese live within that corridor, the diocese stated.

