Direct balloting starts Tuesday for Nov. 8 election

Absentee direct balloting for the Nov. 8 general election in Olmsted County begins Tuesday and will continue through the day before the election.

Direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into a ballot tabulator at the absentee voting location. Voters also have the option to place their absentee ballots into an envelope to be processed and tabulated later during the direct balloting period.

Absentee in-person direct balloting takes place at the Olmsted County Elections Office, 2122 Campus Drive SE, and at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Parking will be available in the Government Center parking lot at any of the metered spots that are covered and labeled as “free voter parking.”

Direct balloting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7.

The 21-day period to register online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election has passed, but registration is available at polling locations on Election Day. Information on what is needed to bring can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website, www.mnvotes.org .