Direct balloting starts Tuesday for Nov. 8 election

Olmsted County is offering two locations to let voters submit ballots using machines prior to Election Day.

Free parking for voters is available at the city-county Government Center as direct balloting starts.
By Staff reports
October 31, 2022 03:13 PM
Absentee direct balloting for the Nov. 8 general election in Olmsted County begins Tuesday and will continue through the day before the election.

Direct balloting allows in-person voters to insert their ballots directly into a ballot tabulator at the absentee voting location. Voters also have the option to place their absentee ballots into an envelope to be processed and tabulated later during the direct balloting period.

Absentee in-person direct balloting takes place at the Olmsted County Elections Office, 2122 Campus Drive SE, and at the Olmsted County Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.

Parking will be available in the Government Center parking lot at any of the metered spots that are covered and labeled as “free voter parking.”

Direct balloting is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7.

The 21-day period to register online or by mail for the Nov. 8 general election has passed, but registration is available at polling locations on Election Day. Information on what is needed to bring can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website, www.mnvotes.org .

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
