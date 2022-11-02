Disciplinary infractions drop 28% among Rochester Public Schools compared with same time last year

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Schools reports a 28% drop in the number of disciplinary infractions across the district during the first two months of this year compared with the same time period in 2021.

The issue of disruption in the schools became a focus as students returned from distance learning, and has since become one of the talking points of the upcoming school board elections. Superintendent Kent Pekel and other district staff members gave a presentation on the change Tuesday at a School Board meeting.

“That reduction, I think, is a very promising sign of the value of this strategy,” Pekel said, referring to a new direction the district has taken in regard to supporting and disciplining students.

At Willow Creek Middle School, there was a drop of 58% in disciplinary infractions during the parallel time periods for 2022 and 2021. Several staff members from Willow Creek spoke during the school board meeting about the changes they’ve seen.

Behavior Specialist Monica Maloney said “one major shift” she’s seen in the building this year was in regard to communication and consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We didn’t really have policies or procedures in place for how students access me,” she said. “When do they come to me? How do they get to me? Those were things we just didn’t have. ... We’re just being more intentional at Willow this year, and it’s leading to better student outcomes.”

That’s just one of several changes the district has made this year. It also implemented new cell phone guidelines, clarifying when and where students can use their devices. The district also shortened the lunch hour at the high schools.

Additionally, Pekel said the district’s use of out-of-school suspensions has increased by about 4%, although that increase hasn’t been felt by all schools.

“Every once in a while, people wonder ‘Are you holding kids accountable for strong behavior,'” Pekel said. “I think that data speaks for itself. Disciplinary infractions are down. Our strategic use of disciplinary consequences is slightly up.”

Of all the schools, Willow Creek had the largest percentage change, as well as the largest decrease in the actual number of infractions. During the first two months of last year, the middle school had 212 infractions. This year, that number was 88 during the same time period.

Even though Willow Creek represents the most notable change, plenty of other schools showed a decrease in discipline referrals as well. John Adams Middle School dropped 55%, going from 122 down to 55.

Kellogg Middle School had the smallest change among the middle schools. Between last year and this year, it went from 136 infractions during the first two months to 128 during the same period this year — a decrease of just 6%.

There was also some variation among the high schools. Although the number of infractions stayed the same at John Marshall High School, the number at Century fell by 55%, from 102 during the first two months last year to 45 this year. Mayo High School dropped by 32%, going from 57 last year to 39 this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of discipline referrals did increase at some of the elementary schools, although the overall numbers were considerably smaller. At Elton Hills Elementary, the number of infractions in the first two months went from four last year to 16 this year. At Gibbs Elementary, the number of infractions in the first two months went from six last year to 18 this year.

“When kids feel they are respected, that you believe in them, they’re going to work harder,” Board Chairwoman Jean Marvin said. “They’re going to act better.”