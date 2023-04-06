Discovery Walk work set to temporarily close Second Street Southwest intersection, relocate transit center

ROCHESTER — Continued efforts to transition a four-block section of Second Street Southwest into a linear parkway with increased pedestrian amenities will interrupt Second Street traffic next week.

Second Street Southwest, between First and Third avenues is expected to be closed April 13-16.

The Thursday through Sunday closure is intended to provide access for underground utility work at the intersection of Second Street and Second Avenue.

The work is part of the Discovery Walk project, which is renovating four blocks of Second Avenue south of Second Street.

The Destination Medical Center project started last year on the southernmost blocks and construction is slated to wrap up in the fall this year, with work largely focused on the area between Second and Fourth streets.

The goal of the project is to connect the Mayo Clinic campus and DMC’s Heart of the City district to Soldier’s Field Park. It is expected to serve as an extension of the Heart of the City public realm project, which has already transformed the eastern end of Peace Plaza.

The project aims to create a high-amenity pedestrian experience alongside flexibility for maintaining bike and vehicular access and providing space for civic events and future development along the street.

During the utility work, detours will direct eastbound Second Street traffic to Third Avenue and West Center Street to access Broadway.

Westbound traffic will be directed around the closure by using Broadway to connect to West Center Street and eventually head south on Fourth Avenue Southwest to reconnect with Second Street.

The closed intersection will also bring temporary changes to Rochester Public Transit stops, with nine Second Street stops being relocated to Central Park.

A total of 33 routes will be loading and unloading passengers along the four sides of Central Park, as well as the south side of Second Street Northwest, across from Central Park.

All routes are expected to follow the current schedules, but RPT reports some delays are likely and is advising transit users to consider taking an earlier trip on their regular route in order to avoid any inconveniences that may arise from late arrivals.

A Rochester Public Transit map shows were temporary transit center stops at Central Park. The temporary stops are expected to be in place for the four days the intersection of Second Street Southwest and Second Avenue is closed, starting April 13, 2023. Contributed/Rochester Public Transit

Specific bus stop locations for the temporary change are:



Routes 101, 103, 202, 204, 411, 21, 22, and 23 will load on the west block face of Central Park along 2 Avenue NW.

Routes 102, 116, 205, 206, 217, 306 will stop on the north block face of Central Park along 3 Street NW.

Routes 408, 412, 413, 418, 419, 24, 25, 26 will stop on the east block face of Central Park along 1 Avenue NW.

Routes 307, 309, 314, 409, and 150X, 560X (westbound), 250X (AM), and 506 will stop on the south face of Central Park along 2 Street NW.

Routes 203, 560X (eastbound), and 250 (PM) will stop on the south side of 2 Street NW across the street from Central Park.

The Second Street intersection and normal transit operations are expected to be restored by April 17, weather permitting. .

If delays are caused by weather conditions, the utility work and corresponding closure and relocation of transit stops will likely be delayed a week, which would start the four-day changes on April 20.

The Discovery Walk construction along Second Avenue Southwest is expected to continue through September, with a potential opening in the fall.

