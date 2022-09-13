Discrimination claim filed by Olmsted County social worker moves forward

ROCHESTER — A Winona County judge has ordered attorneys to start sharing information related to a civil lawsuit filed by an Olmsted County social worker.

Third Judicial District Court Judge Mary Leahy denied a request to further delay the process known as discovery, which is the formal exchange of information about the witnesses and evidence before a trial begins.

Wilhelmina Jacob, a 20-year county employee, filed a lawsuit in April against the county , alleging younger, less qualified, white applicants have been given jobs she sought. She also claims a reassignment in 2021 adversely affected her employment status.

Jacob’s attorney, Sandra Smalley-Fleming of the Minneapolis-based Fredrickson and Byron law firm, has been seeking to start the information-sharing process since June, but attorneys representing the county argued that the scope of the request was too broad.

Leahy, however, determined there is no reason to delay the process further and ordered the county, who is being represented by the Minneapolis-based Greene Espel law firm, to work with Jacob’s attorney on the process of exchanging information about the witnesses and evidence they ll present at trial.

In a new request made days after Leahy’s order, Greene Espel attorney Jenny Gassman-Pines filed a request to narrow the scope of Jacob’s case.

Jacobs, who remains on county staff, alleges she was passed over for promotions in 2005, 2017 and 2019, but Gassman-Pines asked Leahy to bar such claims from the lawsuit filed in April.

She states that a 2019 claim Jacob filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission pointed to being able to file a related lawsuit, with eligibility running out months later.

Gassman-Pines also points to a one-year statute of limitations related to claims, which would limit the scope of Jacob’s lawsuit.

Smalley-Fleming has stated that the earlier incidents are part of a trend at the center of the current case.

“Those facts relating to the claim that she made before the EEOC are relevant to the retaliation claims that we're making now; that there was discrimination in the past related to decisions about her employment,” she told Leahy during an Aug. 10 hearing.

Gassman-Pines disputed the claims in her filing earlier this month.

“Plaintiff (Jacob) has not pled a pattern of discriminatory conduct reflecting a single discriminatory act that qualifies as a continuing violation (under existing case law),” she said.

Additionally, she argued that claims related to the Minnesota Human Rights Act are required to be made within a year of the alleged discrimination.

Since Jacob filed her suit on April 11, 2022, Gassman-Pines is asking Leahy to limit claims to alleged actions occurring after April 11, 2021.

No response to the request has been filed.