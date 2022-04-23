Discussion of proposed Highway 14 safety improvements will continue Wednesday

ROCHESTER – Options related to proposed safety projects along U.S. Highway 14 west of Rochester will be discussed Wednesday by the Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments.

The joint-powers council, which features city, county and township representatives, voted earlier this month to cut plans for temporary intersection changes at the Olmsted County Road 44 intersection from the combined project that would also make changes at Olmsted County Road 3 near Byron and install high-tension cable barriers along the roadway.

The issue was addressed on April 11 due to increased cost estimates based on rising material prices, which boosted the total projected budget from $2.2 million to $4.3 million.

The council, which approves planned local spending of federal transportation funds, asked to remove the portion of the project at County Road 44 since state lawmakers are considering a request for nearly $21.8 million to help construct a new interchange at the site, which would also include bridging the highway at Seventh Street Northwest.

The interchange project is in the design phase, with a preliminary estimated to cost of $40 million for construction.

During the April 11 discussion, Minnesota Department of Transportation Assistant District Engineer Greg Paulson said the requested change in the combined safety project could delay this year’s work, since plans would need to be revised.

In an updated report to the council, commonly referred to as ROCOG, county planners said their state counterparts have determined the new plans and a related construction contract cannot be readied by June, which is the end of the state’s fiscal year.

It leaves the ROCOG members with the need to reverse its April 11 action to retain access to designated federal funds.

After that, they have three options:



Adopt the $4.3 million plan originally proposed.

Approve the nearly $2.5 million for the cable barrier with construction delayed to next year

Leave the project as it was before April 11, which would mean neither part of the project is adequately funded, based on the most recent cost estimates.

The options will be considered during the ROCOG meeting at noon Wednesday in conference room A at 2122 Campus Drive SE in Rochester. Additional information regarding online access to the meeting is available on the agenda posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal .

