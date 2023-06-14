Displaced residents gather items at Rochester Towers Condominium

ROCHESTER — After almost two weeks of an emergency evacuation, the 180 displaced residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium can access their units between Wednesday and Friday.

Residents can retrieve essential items through a supervised, scheduled and time-monitored process. Each unit is allowed to bring one vehicle into the garage for 45 minutes to retrieve and load essential items, according to a statement from the Rochester Towers' association attorney Phaedra Howard of Hellmuth & Johnson.

The process for the 15-story building at 207 Fifth Ave. SW is scheduled through 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023. Residents will have additional time in future weeks to gather more items, according to the statement.

The building was evacuated when an inspection found structural problems and deemed it unsafe for occupation. The residents have been living in hotels and with family or friends since.

Engineers are also working on limited "demolition" in some units next week to inspect columns.