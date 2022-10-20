SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
District 2 commissioner hopefuls highlight key issues

Perkins and Senjem see overlap on issues during League of Women Voters forum, but seek to highlight personal viewpoints.

LWV District 2.jpg
Olmsted County District 2 commissioner candidate Dave Senjem speaks as his opponent Gabe Perkins listens Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, during a League of Minnesota Voters candidate forum at the Rochester Public Library.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 19, 2022 09:56 PM
ROCHESTER — Candidates for Olmsted County’s District 2 commissioner seat quickly identified their key priorities Wednesday with little overlap.

“My top priorities are, as follows, affordable housing, public health, public safety, reasonable taxation, safe roads and bridges and support for veterans,” Gabe Perkins said during open comments for a League of Women Voters candidate forum.

His opponent, Dave Senjem, also used his first comments to highlight specific priorities in addition to providing continued county services for people in need.

“As I have my own passions, I’d like to be elected county commissioners to fulfill those,” the retiring state senator said, pointing to mental health, city-county cooperation, constituent service, and energy and environmental sustainability as personal passions.

The candidates are seeking to fill a county position being vacated by Commissioner Ken Brown, who opted not to seek another term.

During Wednesday’s forum, the candidates often agreed with each other but sought to return to key issues to highlight their intentions.

Asked about transitional housing for families facing homelessness, both said they’d support creating a new county facility to meet community needs, but Senjem also pointed to the need for added services.

“Along with homelessness, I think they have to deal with the mental health issues,” he said. “I’ve spent a couple nights myself in the (Rochester Community) Warming Center. These people by and large certainly are homeless, but certainty have mental health issues.”

When asked about financial stability for the county, both candidates said county commissioners must make sure they don’t overspend, but Perkins also took the opportunity to highlight housing goals when it comes to improving the local economic outlook.

“A big concern I do have again goes back to affordable housing,” he said. “If we don’t have decent places for people to live, they will pick up and they will move. They will leave. Without those people, there goes a lot of your tax dollars, folks.”

The candidates highlighted experience at the state level as potential assets for the county board. Senjem said he’s like to use his experience in the state Senate to help the local community, and Perkins, a training and organizational development specialist with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, pointed to state-level insights when addressing a variety of questions,

When it came to goals for access to state funding for local projects, both pointed to a desire to build on what was requested in legislation that failed to pass this year, with emphasis on requested funding for a new U.S. Highway 14 overpass at County Road 44.

“We provided, if you will, the state, $6 million on that,” Senjen said. “There is $17 million more sitting in a bill that if we have a special session will pass, which takes it to $23 million, which is half, so that gets done.”

Perkins said there was other related funding left in limbo when the state legislation stalled.

“The feds passed the biggest transportation bill for roads and bridges ever, and yet the state did not authorize the funds,” he said, pointing to more than $105 million in potential road and ridge projects unfinished in the state.

