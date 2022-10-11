District 5 commissioner candidates see opportunity to be voice for diverse district

ROCHESTER — Candidates seeking to fill the Olmsted County District 5 commissioner seat said they know it means representing a diverse population.

“I think that’s what is exciting about this district,” Catherine Davis said during Monday’s League of Women Voters’ candidate forum. “It has Rochester, it has rural and it has the city of Byron.”

A training and development professional, Davis said the key to representing the district currently served by Commissioner Jim Bier will be being available to listen to residents.

“I’m already doing that as a candidate, getting out and trying to learn and understand,” she said, adding that it is important that the experiences of all residents are considered when the county commissioners make a decision.

Fellow candidate Michelle Rossman echoed the need to listen, saying her experience as vice president of environmental stewardship for Dairy Management Inc. requires her to work with diverse groups shows the importance of finding common goals.

“Clearly, listening to my constituency in District 5 is going to be essential, to understand their needs and bring their voice to the county board and county government discussion,” she said.

When it comes to setting a long-term strategy for the county, Rossman said she sees a key opportunity in finding new ways to strengthen the county’s relationship with the city of Rochester.

“As all of our resources become tighter, we must do a better job at being strategic and thinking strategically together, thinking long term together,” she said.

Davis said she sees an opportunity in finding ways to innovate and create a more agile government.

“I think in order to able to be responsive to the needs of our individuals we need to invest in programs that really create success for people,” she said, adding that working with Rochester and local nonprofits can achieve that goal.

When it comes to seeking state support for county projects, Rossman centered on a single goal, which has been pushed by Bier in recent years.

“For those that live in District 5, the intersection at County Road 44 and (U.S.) Highway 14 would be at the top of the list,” she said of the need to improve the site as population growth continues in the area.

“It needs a long term, substantial fix, and not some of the shorter term things that are happening now at that intersection,” she said.

Davis followed her, echoing support for the proposed interchange but added the proposed solid waste materials recovery facility, bridges and work on residential and long-term care facilities to the list of potential requests.

“And, of course, any funding we can have for emergency shelters to support our unsheltered here in the community I think would be extremely important,” she said.

The two candidates are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

