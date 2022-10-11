We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

District 5 commissioner candidates see opportunity to be voice for diverse district

Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman seek open seat on Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.

LWV District 5 101022.jpg
Olmsted County District 5 commissioner candidate Michelle Rossman speaks as fellow candidate Catherine Davis listens Monday during a Rochester League of Women Voters candidate forum at the Rochester Public Library.
Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
October 10, 2022 11:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Candidates seeking to fill the Olmsted County District 5 commissioner seat said they know it means representing a diverse population.

“I think that’s what is exciting about this district,” Catherine Davis said during Monday’s League of Women Voters’ candidate forum. “It has Rochester, it has rural and it has the city of Byron.”

Also Read
Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman
Local
Meet the Olmsted County District 5 candidates
Two seek District 5 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
October 10, 2022 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
LWV Ward 5.jpg
Local
Ward 5 Rochester council candidates highlight goals in forum
Shaun Palmer and Saida Omar participate in first of series of League of Women Voters forums for Rochester City Council races.
October 10, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

A training and development professional, Davis said the key to representing the district currently served by Commissioner Jim Bier will be being available to listen to residents.

“I’m already doing that as a candidate, getting out and trying to learn and understand,” she said, adding that it is important that the experiences of all residents are considered when the county commissioners make a decision.

Fellow candidate Michelle Rossman echoed the need to listen, saying her experience as vice president of environmental stewardship for Dairy Management Inc. requires her to work with diverse groups shows the importance of finding common goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clearly, listening to my constituency in District 5 is going to be essential, to understand their needs and bring their voice to the county board and county government discussion,” she said.

Catherine Davis and Michelle Rossman
Local
Meet the Olmsted County District 5 candidates
Two seek District 5 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
October 10, 2022 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

When it comes to setting a long-term strategy for the county, Rossman said she sees a key opportunity in finding new ways to strengthen the county’s relationship with the city of Rochester.

“As all of our resources become tighter, we must do a better job at being strategic and thinking strategically together, thinking long term together,” she said.

Davis said she sees an opportunity in finding ways to innovate and create a more agile government.

“I think in order to able to be responsive to the needs of our individuals we need to invest in programs that really create success for people,” she said, adding that working with Rochester and local nonprofits can achieve that goal.

When it comes to seeking state support for county projects, Rossman centered on a single goal, which has been pushed by Bier in recent years.

“For those that live in District 5, the intersection at County Road 44 and (U.S.) Highway 14 would be at the top of the list,” she said of the need to improve the site as population growth continues in the area.

“It needs a long term, substantial fix, and not some of the shorter term things that are happening now at that intersection,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davis followed her, echoing support for the proposed interchange but added the proposed solid waste materials recovery facility, bridges and work on residential and long-term care facilities to the list of potential requests.

“And, of course, any funding we can have for emergency shelters to support our unsheltered here in the community I think would be extremely important,” she said.

The two candidates are on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

The Rochester League of Women Voters have more candidate forums planned. They are:

  • 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: Ward 3 Rochester City Council candidates Vangie Castro and Norman Wahl
  • 7:30  p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: District 4 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Ward 1 Rochester City Council candidates Andy Hemenway and Patrick Keane
  • 7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 12:  District 3 Olmsted County Commissioner candidates Karl Johnson and Gregg Wright
  • 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Olmsted County attorney candidates Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem
  • 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18:  Rochester mayor candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser
  • 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 2 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Gabe Perkins and Dave Senjem
  • 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 1 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead

Questions during the debate will come from the league, audience members and event co-sponsors, the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022OLMSTED COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_9215.JPG
Local
Chatfield City Council approves city administrator amendment, votes down ATV, golf cart ordinance motion
The charter amendment officially adds a city administrator role in the city's charter. It will go into effect in January.
October 10, 2022 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Mayoral challenger's campaign flier is at odds with incumbent's stated stance on Soldiers Field Golf Course
Challenger Britt Noser says Mayor Kim Norton's support for 18 holes of golf at Soldiers Field Park leaves room for changes to the course, but Norton says she wants the number of golf holes to remain as it is.
October 10, 2022 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
01 100921-BORDER-LAWSUIT-SISTERS-00581.jpg
Local
Honduran family in Rochester awarded $80k for mistreatment by border patrol
Two Honduran sisters living in Rochester accepted an $80,000 settlement offer from the federal government following a lawsuit that alleged the pair suffered mistreatment by border patrol agents in 2021.
October 10, 2022 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
James Grant
Local
Rochester man given stayed prison sentence for 2018 shooting incident
James Comer Grant, 42, of Rochester will be on supervised release for five years as part of a plea deal for his involvement in an incident where a gun was fired during an argument in downtown Rochester in 2018.
October 10, 2022 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson