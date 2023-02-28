99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Diversity Council to no longer fiscally sponsor local groups

As part of the transition at Rochester’s Diversity Council, the organization recently announced that it will no longer fiscally sponsor 11 local groups that have been under its umbrella.

Terri Allred
Terri Allred
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 27, 2023 06:08 PM

ROCHESTER — As part of the transition at Rochester’s Diversity Council, the organization recently announced that it will no longer fiscally sponsor 11 local minority-focused groups that have been under its umbrella.

“In consultation with Allred Consulting, we have determined that our organization is not best suited to continue hosting fiscally sponsored organizations,” according to the statement that the Diversity Council posted on Friday afternoon.

Terri Allred of Allred Consulting is serving as the interim executive director in the wake of the abrupt departure of the former executive director Dee Sabol . She and the organization parted ways at the end of January. That came on the heels of multiple employees leaving the Diversity Council.

Also Read
Byron STEM
Local
Byron Middle School named state winner for Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow Challenge
If Byron becomes a national winner, it would receive $100,000 "in prize packages comprised of Samsung Technology and classroom supplies."
February 27, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Zumbrota map.png
Local
North St. Paul man injured in crash near Zumbrota
The 24-year-old's car slid off the road into a ditch Monday morning.
February 27, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Austin map.png
Local
Austin's Banfield Elementary searched after false report of a shooter
A similar event happened last year when Lourdes High School in Rochester went into lockdown.
February 27, 2023 12:43 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

That fiscal sponsorship helped smaller organizations line up funding through grants and other sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11 groups that are no longer under the Diversity Council’s sponsorship include:
Compassionate Rochester.

While these groups are no longer under the Diversity Council’s organization’s sponsorship, Allred wrote that they are still working with them.
“The Diversity Council has not withdrawn support from any organization. To the contrary, this move was made to ensure the best support for the fiscally sponsored organization,” she wrote in response to questions about the change. “As soon as the Board of Directors realized that the Diversity Council was not the best place to support the FSOs, they immediately contacted another potential sponsor.”

She added that the new sponsor will be announced later this week.

These changes come as the Diversity Council appears to be struggling to find its way. The 35-year-old nonprofit organization has been undergoing changes in 2023. In addition to Sobel, other employees have left the Diversity Council in the past several months.

The Diversity Council now has three employees on staff.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
Ronald McDonald House Press Conference
Health
Ronald McDonald House merges with another Ronald McDonald organization to serve more families
February 27, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Rochester Post Bulletin
Business
Post Bulletin has pulled 'Dilbert' following cartoonist's race comments
February 27, 2023 04:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Mayo Clinic
Health
Mayo Clinic income dropped by 50%, to $595 million in 2022
February 27, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_0454 (2).JPG
Policy
FSA leader gets tour, taste of the Tree-Range Farm ecosystem
February 27, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Illinois
College
Tschetter earns Academic All-District honors at Michigan
February 27, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Answer Man logo
Local
The shoe is on the other foot: Readers give Answer Man answers
February 27, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Stewartville, Byron girls basketball
Prep
10 players to watch in the Section 1AAA, 1AAAA girls basketball playoffs
February 27, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff