DMC announces second phase of Main Street Grant funding in Rochester

ROCHESTER — The second phase of grant funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Main Street Economic Revitalization Program is set to start in Rochester.

Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency, in partnership with Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. , is slated to oversee grants to businesses in two districts outside the DMC district.

The second phase follows the start of an earlier grant program that is focused on businesses in and near the DMC district, which covers downtown Rochester and stretches west to Saint Marys Hospital.

The Main Street Grant program kicked off in May and has recommended more than $2 million to be distributed to 35 businesses in the downtown core.

“The Main Street Economic Revitalization Program funding remains critical to Minnesota’s recovery from COVID-19,” Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Deputy Commissioner Kevin McKinnon said in a statement announcing the grants. “These funds — put into the community through local partners like the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency — help create opportunity and energize economic revitalization across Minnesota.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Grants are recommended by the DMC EDA and a community review team, but all awards are subject to final approval from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

One of the new districts stretches from Crossroads Shopping Center to east of Bear Creek, and the other includes the Northwest Design District and Northgate Area near Civic Center Drive and Seventh Street Northwest in Northwest Rochester.

One of the new business districts eligible for Main Street grant funding stretches from Crossroads Shopping Center to east of Bear Creek. Contributed by Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency

While downtown Rochester has been severely disrupted by the pandemic, businesses in the surrounding neighborhoods have also experienced significant economic disruption, according to DMC representatives.

The neighborhoods selected tend to be more diverse, include strong Black, Indigenous and people of color business ownership, and are highly dependent upon existing commercial establishments in areas that are typically food and service deserts.

“These grant dollars are crucial for the businesses affected in these districts in Rochester. We are happy to partner with DMC in administering this grant and serving small businesses who are vital to our economy,” RAEDI President John Wade said.

Grants will be available to all businesses and organizations in the approved areas, but priority will be given to diverse population-owned businesses.

If awarded, applicants must secure funding for 70% of the project cost, with the grant paying up to $750,000 per project to cover no more than 30% of a project's cost.

Acceptable expenses for grant coverage include:



ADVERTISEMENT

Repair or renovation of real property, including expansions and additions.

Building construction.

Landscaping, streetscaping, and related site amenities.

Demolition and site preparation.

Pre-design and design work.

Engineering.

Privately-owned infrastructure.

One of the new areas where buisnesses will be eligible for a new phase of Main Street grants includes the Northwest Design District and Northgate Area in Northwest Rochester Contributed by Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency

“The success of the Main Street program in Rochester is a testament to the resiliency of our business community; their desire to thrive and succeed,” DMC EDA Executive Director Patrick Seeb said. “We will continue to look for other strategic partnerships and opportunities to improve and strengthen Rochester’s economy.”

Grant applications and more details are available online at dmc.mn/main-street-grant .