As construction season prepares to ramp up amid a pandemic, the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency and Rochester Area Builders Inc. will host an online conversation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday on construction safety related to COVID-19.
The conversation will include representatives from Mayo Clinic, Benike Construction, Kraus-Anderson, Mortenson and Olmsted County Public Health.
“During this time of social distancing, we’ve already seen firsthand how webinars and videoconferencing are powerful tools to stay connected with one another and continue to have in-depth conversations on community issues,” Patrick Seeb, the DMC EDA director of economic development and placemaking, said in announcing the webinar. It is expected to be the first in a series highlighting a variety of topics.
“DMC’s first webinar on construction safety during the COVID-19 pandemic is timely and relevant, as spring construction season picks up here in Rochester and across the country," Seeb said. "Our panel of experts will discuss how we can keep vital construction projects moving forward while prioritizing the health and economic security of the workers.”
Under Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, workers supporting construction are considered essential employees. The webinar will address how projects across the country continue to monitor health guidelines and keep safety protocols up to date.
“We are confident that our members will continue to be leaders in the construction industry by following the proper protocol of practicing safe distancing on job sites whenever possible and using proper hygiene to limit the spread of not just COVID-19, but all germs,” said Alissa Moe, president of Rochester Area Builders. “We must, as always, prioritize safety and job site regulations and now must be vigilant in combating the spread of COVID-19. We need our workers to be healthy in order to be there for our customers and our communities. We are pleased to participate in this webinar on construction safety during this pandemic.”
Details for registering for the free webinar are available at https://dmc.mn/events/#post10726.