DMC Corp. board meeting with city and county officials to compare notes

ROCHESTER — Slightly more than a quarter of the anticipated $585 million in public spending for Destination Medical Center has been delivered.

Thursday, three groups tied to the funding — the state DMC Corp. board, the Rochester City Council and the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners — will meet online to receive updates on projects and compare notes for future plans.

The noon meeting follows a 9:30 a.m. DMCC meeting, which is expected to include a review of the annual DMC report to the Minnesota Legislature.

The report states $155 million of the potential $585 million in combined state, city and county funding has been spent or allocated in the first six years of the 20-year effort.

So far, the city has led the way, providing $73.1 million in support through the end of 2021.

The 2013 state legislation that created the DMC initiative calls for spending up to $411 million in state funding, with the city providing $128 million and Olmsted County earmarking $46 million to help fund transit-related projects.

The state contribution through the end of 2021 has been $68.4 million, and the county has provided $13.5 million through its 0.25% sales tax.

Additional state funds are released each year, based on the continued level of private investment by Mayo Clinic and developers building in the DMC district.

The state’s Department of Department of Employment and Economic Development has certified $1.1 billion in private DMC investment through 2020, and the 2021 investment totals are expected to be submitted by April 1 this year.

The latest report to the Legislature recently received divided support by the Rochester City Council, with two members — Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Molly Dennis — opposing its approval during a Jan. 19 meeting.

“I have philosophical differences in the way the information is presented in this report,” Dennis said.

Kirkpatrick, who has raised questions about spending in the past, pointed to future potential for the initiative as she voted against the latest annual report, which outlines past efforts and locally approved spending for the year.

“I think DMC has gotten a great start, and I think generally their work moving forward will be having more community involvement and understanding the needs of our community,” she said. “I’m looking forward to that.”

Thursday’s joint meeting will provide a chance for elected officials to raise questions and share concerns about the effort and its direction.

The DMC Corp. board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday for its regular meeting, and the combined meeting will start at noon. Both meetings are being held online and can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87902490884 . Audio access is available by calling 1-888-788-0099 with the webinar ID: 879 0249 0884.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Jan. 31 include:

Rochester

• City Council special meeting, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The online meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Police Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday. Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov . Video will be posted online following the meeting.

• Zoning Board of Appeals, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Access information is available at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Physical Development Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Administrative Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday in board chambers of the government center.

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center.

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in conference room 4 of the government center.

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the government center.

Destination Medical Center

• DMC Corp. Board of Directors, 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Access to the online meeting is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87902490884 . Audio of the meeting is available by calling 1-888-788-0099 with the webinar ID: 879 0249 0884.

• Joint meeting of the DMC Corp. Board, Rochester City Council and Olmsted County Board of Commissioners, noon Thursday. Access to the online meeting is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87902490884 . Audio of the meeting is available by calling 1-888-788-0099 with the webinar ID: 879 0249 0884.

