DMC Corp. board set for final meeting of the year

ROCHESTER — The state’s Destination Medical Center Corporation board will hold its final meeting of the year Thursday morning.

The November meeting typically provides an opportunity for board members to review the status of a variety of DMC projects, while also being able to close any pending matters before the end of the year.

DMC projects expected to be discussed during Thursday’s meeting include an update on the Main Street Revitalization Grant the DMC Economic Development Agency is administering with fund from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The agency’s other efforts aimed at equitable economic development are also expected to be presented, according to DMC EDA Communications Manager Geno Palazzari.

An agenda of discussion topics and presentations is expected to be posted online at dmc.mn/events ahead of the meeting, which will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Nov. 7 include:

Rochester



Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway NW.

in the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway NW. Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in room 104 of City Hall.

in room 104 of City Hall. Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

Olmsted County



Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the Government Center.

in conference room 2 of the Government Center. Zoning Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the Government Center.

Destination Medical Center

