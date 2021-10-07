SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

DMC EDA adds economic development director

Michael Flynn will lead business attraction and recruitment efforts tied to economic development initiative.

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn
By Post Bulletin staff reports
October 07, 2021 10:16 AM
Michael Flynn has been appointed at the new senior director of economic development for the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency.

Flynn previously served as chief operating officer at the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.

Starting Monday, he will lead DMC’s business attraction and recruitment strategies and direct marketing efforts to attract new business to Rochester.

“Our goal was to find an experienced person to advance the DMC initiative in the development community and attract new investors to Rochester,” said Clark Otley, president of DMC EDA Board of Directors, Chief Medical Officer of the Mayo Clinic Platform and medical director of Mayo Clinic’s Department of Business Development. “Michael’s impressive background in economic development management and marketing will serve DMC well.”

At EDCUtah, Flynn also served as marketing research manager and led Utah's first recruiting initiative in Southern California.

