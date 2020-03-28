Projects ranging from residential remodeling to new construction are expected to contribute to a potential $7.5 million increase to state Destination Medical Center funding this year.
A $15,000 Charter House apartment renovation could help provide an annual $412.50 in state funding for DMC public infrastructure, while $59 million spent on the 156-unit Berkman Apartments west of Saint Marys Hospital could account for $1.6 million of the anticipated annual state funding.
It’s all part of the state’s funding formula for the Destination Medical Center initiative, which calculates the amount of state funding each year based on completed private investment.
“We are on track, and we are moving forward,” said Lisa Clarke, executive director of DMC’s Economic Development Agency, adding that $962.8 million in private investment has been recorded since 2013.
In all, $272.1 million in new private investment for 2019 is being reported related to development and improvements connected to the DMC initiative.
It includes money spent on construction and renovations by Mayo Clinic, as well as private developers, businesses and individuals.
While Mayo Clinic investments can include projects anywhere in the city, private investment is confined to the DMC district, which covers the downtown core and stretches west along Second Street to just beyond the Saint Marys Hospital campus.
Mayo Clinic doesn’t publicly itemize its expenses in the annual report to Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, but for 2019 it’s claiming $139.1 million in investment was made, up from $126.5 million in 2018.
Clarke said the large-ticket items included $48.1 million in Saint Marys modernization and growth, as well as $17.8 million to upgrades in the Mary Brigh Building’s east tower and operating rooms.
Private investment figures vary, highlighting a variety of investments made in or near Rochester’s downtown core.
In total, the reported private investment dipped slightly from $135.4 million in 2018 to $133 million last year.
Of nearly 50 projects included in the DEED report, at least 16 involved renovations to accommodate new retail, restaurant and entertainment space in the DMC district.
Among the remodeling projects claimed are nearly $2 million for renovations of the former armory on North Broadway Avenue, $450,000 to complete space occupied by Fiddlehead Coffee at the intersection of Fourth Street Southeast and Third Avenue, and $145,000 to remodel space now occupied by Jerk King at Peace Plaza.
STATE FUNDING GROWING
Since private DMC investments topped $200 million in 2016, the state has released $2.75 annually for every additional $100 documented.
When last year’s work is combined with private investments already on the books, it means the state will release nearly $21 million this year, if the latest report is approved.
With $22.5 million in state funds already released, that would leave up to $367.5 million available to be tapped in the remaining years of the DMC effort. Each year, new private investment is expected to increase the annual state award.
It’s all part of the unique finance model created by the 2013 DMC legislation, which aims to support the city’s public infrastructure needs as private market activity grows.
The legislation allocates $585 million in public funds for the 20-year DMC effort. Up to $411 million will come from the state, with the city providing $128 million and Olmsted County earmarking $46 million to help fund transit-related projects.
So far, the city has provided nearly $57.3 million, according to a DMC report sent to the Minnesota Legislature earlier this year. The county has provided $10.5 million.
FUTURE UNCERTAIN
Rochester Assistant City Administrator Terry Spaeth said 2020 was headed in a positive direction before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not sure where things are going to go, but just thinking forward in 2020, we have projects that started construction either late last year or early this year,” he said.
He pointed to several hotel and housing projects in varying stages of construction.
Construction workers and other trades people are considered essential under the stay-at-home order signed by Gov. Tim Walz this week, which means work could continue while other businesses are closed.
Patrick Seeb, DMC EDA director of economic development and placemaking, said conversations with developers indicate work is expected to continue.
“They, of course, are sensitive to what is going on and understand the market,” he said of developers.
At the same time, he said projects like Discovery Square 2 are aimed at supporting health-care-related industries that will continue to grow.
“They are not letting up,” he said.