Private investment throughout the years

Approximately $962.8 million in private Destination Medical Center investment has been reported since 2013.

It includes Mayo Clinic projects, as well as other private development and renovations within the DMC district.

The 20-year goal for the DMC initiative is to top $5.6 billion in private investment, with Mayo Clinic planning to spend $3.5 billion.

Here's how much private investment has been reported each year so far:

2013 -- $7 million

2014 -- $39.3 million

2015 -- $106.2 million

2016 -- $145.2 million

2017 -- $131 million

2018 -- $262 million

2019 -- $272.1 million