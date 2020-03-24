A state report on Destination Medical Center progress isn’t expected to be delayed by COVID-19.
Members of the DMC Corp. executive committee are set to meet through a videoconference at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to approve a report to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.
The report, which is due April 1, will outline the amount of private investment made last year by Mayo Clinic and within the DMC district.
So far, documented private investment through 2019 has totaled $690.5 million since June 30, 2013.
The amount of private investment beyond the first $200,000 dictates how much of the $585 million in allocated state funds are released each year.
With concerns about holding a state board meeting during a time of officially declared statewide peacetime emergency, DMCC Board Chairman R.T. Rybak called for Thursday’s change to meeting practices.
As a result, Olmsted County Commissioner Jim Bier, who is the DMMC board treasurer, will be physically present at the DMC Economic Development Agency offices, 195 S. Broadway Ave., while other members will be attending by electronic means from remote locations.
In addition to Rybak, participants will be Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who is the DMCC board’s vice chairwoman, and board Secretary Paul Williams.
The public will be able to view the meeting through online videoconfernece at https://zoom.us/j/671019039 or listen as a teleconference by calling 312-626-6799 and using the code 671019039#.