DMC's Big Dig draws big crowd

ROCHESTER — Hundreds of children dug into a section of Third Avenue Southwest Saturday morning as construction of the new Discovery Walk paused for the weekend.

With the portion of the street between Fourth and Fifth streets under construction, staff from the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency hosted the Big Dig, along with partners that included the city and Knutson Construction.

The Saturday morning event provided the opportunity for families to climb into construction equipment, dig into a large sandpile and take part in a variety of related art activities in an area being transformed into a linear parkway.

By 10 a.m., hundreds of children's hard hats and vests were distributed, and more familes continued to arrive for the event that planned through 11;30 p.m.

Discovery Walk, which is expected to be completed next year, will be a linear parkway along Second Avenue Southwest, connecting the Mayo Clinic campus to Soldiers Field Park.

It is expected to create a new pedestrian experience while maintaining vehicle access to the street.