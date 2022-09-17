We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
DMC's Big Dig draws big crowd

Saturday morning event for children and families draws hundreds to site of future Discovery Walk.

Big Dig.jpg
A sand pile at the construction site of Discovery Walk was one of the main attractions at the Big Dig event held by the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The event highlighted the Discovery Walk project, with a variety of construction equipment and the sand pile set up along Third Avenue Southwest, between Fourth and Fifth streets.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 17, 2022 11:31 AM
ROCHESTER — Hundreds of children dug into a section of Third Avenue Southwest Saturday morning as construction of the new Discovery Walk paused for the weekend.

With the portion of the street between Fourth and Fifth streets under construction, staff from the Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency hosted the Big Dig, along with partners that included the city and Knutson Construction.

The Saturday morning event provided the opportunity for families to climb into construction equipment, dig into a large sandpile and take part in a variety of related art activities in an area being transformed into a linear parkway.

By 10 a.m., hundreds of children's hard hats and vests were distributed, and more familes continued to arrive for the event that planned through 11;30 p.m.

Discovery Walk, which is expected to be completed next year, will be a linear parkway along Second Avenue Southwest, connecting the Mayo Clinic campus to Soldiers Field Park.

It is expected to create a new pedestrian experience while maintaining vehicle access to the street.

Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
