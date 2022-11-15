SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, November 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

DNR requirements, neighbors' lawsuit delay affordable housing construction

Rochester council extends deadlines for proposed Country Club Manor apartment project by one year.

Terry and Steve Fields
The site of a proposed development along Country Club Road Southwest Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
November 14, 2022 11:25 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The deadline for a proposed 72-unit apartment building on the southern edge of Country Club Manor has been extended.

Acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, the Rochester City Council voted unanimously Monday to give Titan Development and Investments until Aug. 1, 2023, to start the project, which was originally slated to start by August this year.

“Things happen, and I’m glad we have this opportunity to get this updated,” council member Nick Campion said.

Also Read
Drone - Kmart parking
Local
Complete Kmart demolition given green light without nixing possible TIF request
Rochester council deems building to be substandard, making way for potential financing request for development within three years.
November 14, 2022 11:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Midterm Election
Local
Rochester certified 64% turnout in 'quiet' Election Day
The Nov. 8 election saw a 64% turnout among Rochester voters, which included 2,260 voters who registered at the polls on Election Day.
November 14, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20221114_131659.jpg
Business
New Med City tea shop expected to pop up by Saint Marys Hospital
The empty storefront at 1227 Second St. SW, across from Mayo Clinic's Saint Marys Hospital, is slated to be revamped into a bubble tea shop, according to city building permits. The project is described as “interior remodel of existing building to accommodate new Luona Bubble Tea.”
November 14, 2022 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The construction deadlines are tied to approval of nearly $860,000 in tax-increment financing, which the City Council approved in April.

The extension was requested in response to new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources concerns related to floodplain standards, as well as an ongoing lawsuit filed by 11 neighbors , who have questioned the process used to obtain city approval of a variance related to the amount of impervious surface allowed on the site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before construction can begin, Rochester Community Development and Public Works staff have said the developer will need to sufficiently prove the construction will not result in future stormwater runoff affecting the neighboring properties, but neighbors are worried the amount of hard surface will shift water onto their properties.

Dubbed Manor Hills, the proposed apartment building sits near the intersection of 36th Avenue Northwest and Country Club Road and is within 300 feet of Cascade Creek, which has spurred the neighbors’ concerns , as well as some DNR questions.

Titan Development said it expects to overcome the DNR concerns, but doing so will likely take time, with a result expected in the first quarter of next year.

It is unclear how long the lawsuit will take to be resolved, and the questions raised are delaying approval of needed building permits.

The deadline extension also gives Titan until the end of 2024 to complete the project, which was initially slated to be done next year.

Titan’s plan for the site, which is approximately 2.3 acres of nearly 30 acres People of Hope Church purchased for its nearby church, is to develop affordable housing using state tax credits.

What happened: Acting as the city's Economic Development Authority, the Rochester City Council approved a one-year extension for construction start and completion of a proposed apartment project on the southern end of the Country Club Manor.

Why does this matter: A lawsuit filed by neighbors and concerns cited by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources have delayed progress on the project.

What's next: The developer is expected to start construction by Aug. 1, 2023.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
1095a4064b5827818250d9204852e1a1.jpg
Local
Three evictions, one tenant to stay until March in Bob's Trailer Park cases
One trailer park resident reached a court-approved agreement that could keep the evictions off her record, and three tenants failed to appear in court, which led to automatic approval of the park’s eviction requests.
November 14, 2022 03:06 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
111422Swans4.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Swans from the tundra flock to Southeast Minnesota
Annual migration of birds attracts visitors to the Mississippi River near Brownsville, Minn.
November 14, 2022 02:52 PM
 · 
By  John Weiss
Winona Health 11-14-22.png
NewsMD
Winona Health hosting men's health happy hour event Nov. 28
Men age 21 and older can learn more about men's health care during the "A Drink with the Docs" event later this month.
November 14, 2022 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Austin High School
Local
Austin voters bump per-pupil levy for school district from $42 to $512
The vote will result in roughly $2.4 million of extra spending a year for the district.
November 14, 2022 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer