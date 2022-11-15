DNR requirements, neighbors' lawsuit delay affordable housing construction

ROCHESTER — The deadline for a proposed 72-unit apartment building on the southern edge of Country Club Manor has been extended.

Acting as the city’s Economic Development Authority, the Rochester City Council voted unanimously Monday to give Titan Development and Investments until Aug. 1, 2023, to start the project, which was originally slated to start by August this year.

“Things happen, and I’m glad we have this opportunity to get this updated,” council member Nick Campion said.

The construction deadlines are tied to approval of nearly $860,000 in tax-increment financing, which the City Council approved in April.

The extension was requested in response to new Minnesota Department of Natural Resources concerns related to floodplain standards, as well as an ongoing lawsuit filed by 11 neighbors , who have questioned the process used to obtain city approval of a variance related to the amount of impervious surface allowed on the site.

Before construction can begin, Rochester Community Development and Public Works staff have said the developer will need to sufficiently prove the construction will not result in future stormwater runoff affecting the neighboring properties, but neighbors are worried the amount of hard surface will shift water onto their properties.

Dubbed Manor Hills, the proposed apartment building sits near the intersection of 36th Avenue Northwest and Country Club Road and is within 300 feet of Cascade Creek, which has spurred the neighbors’ concerns , as well as some DNR questions.

Titan Development said it expects to overcome the DNR concerns, but doing so will likely take time, with a result expected in the first quarter of next year.

It is unclear how long the lawsuit will take to be resolved, and the questions raised are delaying approval of needed building permits.

The deadline extension also gives Titan until the end of 2024 to complete the project, which was initially slated to be done next year.

Titan’s plan for the site, which is approximately 2.3 acres of nearly 30 acres People of Hope Church purchased for its nearby church, is to develop affordable housing using state tax credits.