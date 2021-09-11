Do city buses need to adjust to 25 mph speed limits?

Are the city buses exempt from the new 25 mph residential streets speed limits in Rochester? They seem to be tooling through my neighborhood streets as fast as ever, which is definitely over 25 mph. Do the route times need to change to accommodate the new limits? -- Looking Twice Before Crossing

If you’ve clocked a bus breaking the 25 mph limit in your neighborhood, Rochester Public Transit wants to hear from you.

“We would want people to let us know if they think that’s the case,” RPT communications coordinator Nick Lemmer recently told one of my cohorts. The number to call would be 507-328-RIDE (7433).

“If we did get a report, we would be able to investigate it and quickly determine whether or not the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed,” he added.

RELATED: Reduced speed limits coming soon to Rochester streets

ADVERTISEMENT

My experiences getting caught behind city buses in my neighborhood, however, leads me to wonder whether they can actually pick up that kind of speed between the frequent stops.

Lemmer said bus stops are located about a quarter mile apart, or approximately every three blocks, in populated residential areas. While certain times of the day might not require a full stop at each bus stop, drivers must be prepared to pick up or drop off a passenger and slamming on their breaks to do so would be problematic.

Such sudden stops, along with quick accelerations, would likely have people from inside and outside the bus calling for help.

Since bus routes are created with frequent stops in mind, Lemmer said there was no need to adjust the routes for the 5 mph change in most neighborhoods.

“Rarely do we get there to cruise at a speed that would have any impact at all on our schedule,” he said.

Of course, if you want to send a reminder to drivers -- bus or any other type -- passing through your neighborhood, you can always snag one of the city’s “Slower is Safer” yard signs available in English, Spanish and Somali.

Signs and stakes are available for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis at City Hall, 201 Fourth St. SE or the new Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Parkway NW.

ADVERTISEMENT

Send questions for the Answer Man to answerman@postbulletin.com .