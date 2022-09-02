Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Do you feel safe in Rochester? Take our survey

By Staff reports
September 02, 2022 10:27 AM
The Post Bulletin is working on a story about crime and safety in Rochester. Please take a couple of minutes to answer the questions below. Your answers may be used in the story.

If you have any other comments or questions, please contact public safety reporter Mark Wasson at mwasson@postbulletin.com

