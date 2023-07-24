Do you give money to people on the street corner in Rochester?

Oh, Wise One: I have seen a family — mom and dad in their late 30s, I suspect, and two kids (according to their sign) but I've only seen one — asking for money at the intersection of 14th Street and South Broadway. Lately now they are at the intersection of Second Street Southwest near McDonald's. Can you please tell me more about them? They have a sign saying that they are refugees and are asking for money for housing, food and kids. I did stop one day and asked what country they were from. The answer I got was Hungary.

I do have questions (not judging). Are they connected to city/county/state services? Is there a reason why the family members do not seem employed? I feel for all the people I see asking for money. Many years ago, the Post Bulletin wrote an article on how best to help homelessness, which was to support services like Salvation Army, Channel One, etc. Does this still hold true? — Helpful Betty.

Dear Betty,

Many years ago — when Answer Man had more questions than answers — I lived in a large West Coast city with a significant homeless population. Every alcove, doorway and corner in this city's bustling downtown had some person who'd say, "Spare some change?" as you walked past.

There were too many. Youthful Answer Man could have carried a stack of dollar bills, a roll of quarters and dimes; and each day's walk to work would have depleted his pockets. As much as Answer Man preaches compassion and charity toward his fellow man and woman, one person can only do so much.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't think Rochester has near the level of panhandlers as did this West Coast city in the early 1990s. But it sometimes seems like the number here is growing. Perhaps it's the warm weather. But as good as it sometimes feels to hand someone a few spare dollars and hope the money helps, there are better options.

You mentioned two above: Salvation Army and Channel One Regional Food Bank. Another helpful organization is Family Service Rochester, which helps people with food and housing insecurity, mental health, counseling services and more. All are always looking for donations and/or volunteers to carry out their missions.

Amanda Grayson, crime prevention & communication coordinator for the Rochester Police Department, said finding a community organization that helps people in need — don't forget The Landing and Dorothy Day House — is the best way to make a difference.

"When officers encounter people who are panhandling, they educate them about relevant ordinances and inform them about available resources," Grayson said.

Which ordinances?

Well, city ordinance Chapter 8-9 prohibits aggressive panhandling. What's aggressive panhandling? Well, loud and repeated demands, panhandling that includes touching or following the person being solicited, or asking for money in locations that seem forceful, such as near an ATM machine or a public restroom.

The ordinance — along with Chapter 9-1-3 — prohibits obstruction of traffic, which is what happens when panhandlers are on a roadway median or a traffic intersection corner.

While the particular people you mentioned might have some issues that cause them unique struggles — you mentioned they are from Hungary, so perhaps they cannot legally work in this country — $2 or $5 here or there aren't going to change their prospects. They probably need help from a variety of government and nonprofit agencies that can put them on a path to success.

ADVERTISEMENT

And, of course, Answer Man wishes them and all people struggling in our community, safety and security.

Answer Man will answer questions for food (he likes chocolate). Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .