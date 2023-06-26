Dodge Center library awarded $10,000 grant for sensory-friendly experiences

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — A $10,000 grant will help the Dodge Center Public Library support people who are neurodivergent.

The library will add sensory-friendly equipment, new items for checkout and provide sensory-friendly programs. Neurodivergent people as well as family, teachers and caregivers of neurodivergent people are invited to share ideas during a public forum at 6 p.m., July 18. Neurodivergent includes people whose brains process, learn or behave differently, such as individuals with autism, ADHD, OCD or dyslexia.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Library Director Ingvild Herfindahl said in a statement announcing the grant. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our neurodivergent community members better. It will help us improve our services to ensure this population feels welcome and comfortable in our space.”

Pre-registration is not required for the forum. A survey is also available on the library’s website.

The Dodge Center Public Library was selected as one of 243 libraries nationally to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, which is an American Library Association initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities, according to a statement from the library.

For more information on the initiative, contact Chris Yard at cyard@selco.info or visit dodgecenter.lib.mn.us.