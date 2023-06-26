Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Dodge Center library awarded $10,000 grant for sensory-friendly experiences

The library will add sensory-friendly equipment, new items for checkout and provide sensory-friendly programs.

516c9184142075a6481c20ee23d57399.jpg
Dodge Center Public Library Ingvild Herfindahl is director at the Dodge Center Public Library. The library was chosen as one of 243 throughout the country to receive a $10,000 grant to serve people with disabilities.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
Today at 5:04 PM

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — A $10,000 grant will help the Dodge Center Public Library support people who are neurodivergent.

The library will add sensory-friendly equipment, new items for checkout and provide sensory-friendly programs. Neurodivergent people as well as family, teachers and caregivers of neurodivergent people are invited to share ideas during a public forum at 6 p.m., July 18. Neurodivergent includes people whose brains process, learn or behave differently, such as individuals with autism, ADHD, OCD or dyslexia.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” Library Director Ingvild Herfindahl said in a statement announcing the grant. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our neurodivergent community members better. It will help us improve our services to ensure this population feels welcome and comfortable in our space.”

Pre-registration is not required for the forum. A survey is also available on the library’s website.

The Dodge Center Public Library was selected as one of 243 libraries nationally to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Accessible Small and Rural Communities, which is an American Library Association initiative that provides community engagement and accessibility resources to small and rural libraries to help them better serve people with disabilities, according to a statement from the library.

For more information on the initiative, contact Chris Yard at cyard@selco.info or visit dodgecenter.lib.mn.us.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
