Dodge Center man convicted of stealing 11 catalytic converters in Olmsted County, more cases pending

An Olmsted County jury convicted a Dodge Center man connected to dozens of catalytic converter thefts in the region. The value of his thefts reach into the tens of thousands.

Shawn Clement.jpg
Shawn Eric Clement
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
January 23, 2023 09:53 AM
ROCHESTER — A 37-year-old Dodge Center man, who law enforcement has connected to dozens of catalytic converter thefts in the region, was found guilty by an Olmsted County jury Jan. 18, 2023, in one of the many cases against him.

Shawn Eric Clement was convicted of felony theft for stealing at least 11 catalytic converters valued at $30,000 in October 2021 from two Oronoco businesses.

"The County Attorney's Office did a fantastic job on this case," Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller said.

Clement's sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 23, 2023. He is charged in at least two other cases involving catalytic converter thefts in Olmsted County.

According to the criminal complaint:

ADVERTISEMENT

Olmsted County Sheriff deputies responded to Hilltop Trailer Sales and Camping World after both businesses reported multiple stolen catalytic converters.

A cell phone left under one of the vehicles was connected to Clement. A Sheriff's Office investigator attached a GPS device to Clement's vehicle, which tied him to multiple other thefts in the region.

A scrap metal dealer told the investigator that Clement had tried to sell him a catalytic converter.

Several freshly cut catalytic converters were found in a storage unit tied to Clements.

Cell phone data also showed Clements at a Cedar Falls, Iowa, business during the time of a large catalytic converter theft. The amount of damage and the value of thefts were estimated to be between $40,000 and $50,000 dollars.

Clement spoke to investigators in Dec. 15, 2021, and wanted to give them information about people buying catalytic converters from Missouri, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
