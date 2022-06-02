Dodge Center man gets 6 years for impersonating an officer, hidden weapons cache

ST. PAUL — The Dodge Center man who was federally charged with impersonating a federal agent was sentenced to 72 months in prison Thursday, June, 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court.

Reyel Devon Simmons, 53, was indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury in October on a total five charges including being a felon in possession of explosives, possession of unregistered firearms and possession of an unauthorized badge. He was arrested at his workplace in Shakopee, Minn., on Sept. 20, 2021, and has been held at the Sherburne County Jail since then.

As part of his plea deal , Simmons pleaded guilty to charges of impersonating an officer of the U.S. and being a felon in possession of firearms and his other charges were dismissed.

In his sentencing decision, U.S. District Judge Eric Tostrud cited Simmons' history of impersonating law enforcement and his stockpile of weapons law enforcement found in Simmon's residence, calling Simmons a "danger to society."

Federal sentencing guidelines call for between 70 and 87 months in prison.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tostrud also sentenced Simmons to three years of supervised probation and ordered him to be held in a Bureau of Prisons facility with the proper mental health services he needs.

Simmons was previously convicted in 2007 in Colorado for felony menancing for a car crash incident where he drew a firearm and threatening other drivers while impersonating an officer.

Law enforcement found firearms and explosives following his most recent charges. He was prohibited from possessing firearms due to his previous conviction.

A photo of firearms allegedly found in the Dodge Center residence of Reyel Simmons was included in an amended criminal complaint filed on Sept. 21, 2021, in U.S. District Court District of Minnesota. The firearms were found in a basement storage area only accessed through a hidden doorway. Contributed / Criminal Complaint Contributed / Criminal Complaint

"He's had ample opportunity to stop the impersonating," Tostrud said in court.

Simmons' defense counsel, James Becker, of Minneapolis, had argued for a 24-month sentence Thursday, saying that Simmons had taken responsibility for his actions and prison was not the right place to address his mental issues.

"The lie is over," Becker said in court, adding that Simmons' fraud was not part of a larger criminal purpose, instead, it was to impress co-workers and women.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Wesley had argued for an 87-month sentence Thursday, calling Simmons' actions impactful.

"He is a convicted felon with eight guns, thousands of rounds and blasting caps pretending to be law enforcement," Wesley said in court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simmons' arrest came after the FBI received a tip in August that he had been impersonating a federal agent with the Department of Homeland Security and posting videos of himself on social media under the false name "Rey Reeves."

A photo of law enforcement and military accessories, including a fake badge, located in the "go bag" of Reyel Simmons was included in an amended criminal complaint filed on Sept. 21, 2021, in U.S. District Court District of Minnesota. Contributed / Criminal Complaint

Two women Simmons was romantically involved with told the court how Simmons' deceit has negatively affected their lives, saying that they now have trust issues after Simmons lied to them, their family and friends for years.

"I was his wife for nine years and had known him for 14 years but not really knowing him at all," said one of the women in court.

Tostrud also ordered Simmons not to have contact with the two women or their families Thursday.

According to court documents, Simmons is not and has never been employed by the Department of Homeland Security. Minnesota Department of Labor records do not show that Simmons is, or has been, employed by the military or any law enforcement agency. Investigators also filed an official records request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to confirm that Simmons never worked for FEMA.

When investigators arrested Simmons, he reportedly had a "go bag” that “bore lettering and insignia suggesting it was issued by the Department of Homeland Security," the amended complaint states. Inside the bag, agents found a handgun and three loaded magazines as well as law enforcement and military accessories, including a fake badge.

A photo of a "go bag" reportedly found in Reyel Simmons' workspace on Sept. 20, 2021, was included in an amended criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court District of Minnesota. Contributed / Criminal Complaint

At his Dodge Center residence, agents seized seven firearms that were found in a safe room or bunker that could only be accessed through a hidden doorway in the storage area of the basement, the complaint states.