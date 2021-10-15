SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Dodge Center man indicted on five charges in federal agent impersonation case

Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, of Dodge Center, is now charged with impersonating a federal officer, being a felon in possession of firearms, a felon in possession of explosives, possession of unregistered firearms and possession of an unauthorized badge. The indictment was filed on Oct. 12, 2021.

ReyelSimmonsMug.jpg
Reyel Simmons
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 15, 2021 07:48 AM
The Dodge Center man arrested last month for impersonating a federal agent has been indicted by a U.S. District Court grand jury on five charges.

Reyel Devon Simmons, 52, of Dodge Center, is now charged with impersonating a federal officer, being a felon in possession of firearms, a felon in possession of explosives, possession of unregistered firearms and possession of an unauthorized badge. The indictment was filed on Oct. 12, 2021. An amended criminal complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota last month charging Simmons with two counts. He was arrested at his workplace in Shakopee, Minn., on Sept. 20.

At an appearance in court last month, Simmons and his attorney did not argue against his continued detainment.

RELATED: Search reveals firearms, hidden bunker in home of Dodge Center man arrested for impersonating federal agent

According to court documents, on Aug. 17, 2021, the FBI received a tip that Simmons was impersonating a federal agent with the Department of Homeland Security.

The investigation revealed that Simmons used the false name “Rey Reeves” and regularly portrayed himself on social media as a federal agent. Simmons, who had nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok, used a profile photo that showed him wearing law enforcement gear and made several posts displaying law enforcement equipment, badges and firearms, and referred to himself as a federal agent.

"Simmons is not, and has never been, employed by the United States Department of Homeland Security," states a news release from the Minnesota U.S. Attorney's office.

When investigators arrested Simmons, he was reportedly had a "go bag” that “bore lettering and insignia suggesting it was issued by the Department of Homeland Security," the amended complaint states. Inside the bag, agents found a handgun and three loaded magazines as well as law enforcement and military accessories, including a fake badge.

GobagAmendedCriminalComplaint.JPG
A photo of a "go bag" reportedly found in Reyel Simmons' workspace on Sept. 20, 2021, was included in an amended criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court District of Minnesota. Contributed / Criminal Complaint

At his Dodge Center residence, agents seized seven firearms that were found in a safe room or bunker that could only be accessed through a hidden doorway in the storage area of the basement, the complaint states. A folder with legal documents related to Simmons’ prior criminal convictions, which made him ineligible to own firearms, also was found in the safe room.

BunkerAmendedCriminalComplaint.JPG
A photo of firearms allegedly found in the Dodge Center residence of Reyel Simmons was included in an amended criminal complaint filed on Sept. 21, 2021, in U.S. District Court District of Minnesota. The firearms were found in a basement storage area only accessed through a hidden doorway. Contributed / Criminal Complaint

A suspected detonating cord and blasted cap located in the safe room was found to contain the explosive pentaerythritol tetranitrate, PETN.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment on Dec. 2.

