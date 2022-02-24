Dodge Center woman injured in two vehicle crash Wednesday morning
The 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, 2022.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A Dodge Center woman was injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in rural Mower County.
The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Mower county Sheriff's Office as well as Blooming Prairie Fire and Ambulance, were called about 6:40 a.m. to U.S Highway 218 at 320th Street in Udolpho Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
The driver of a 2011 Honda CRV, 23-year-old Courtney Mae Dohrmann, of Dodge Center, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, according to the State Patrol crash report.
The driver of a 2015 Ford F150, 48-year-old Brian Alexander Hamlin, of Austin, was not injured.
Both were wearing seat belts.
