SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Dodge Center woman injured in two vehicle crash Wednesday morning

The 23-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, 2022.

Blooming Prairie map.png
Created with Datawrapper
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
February 24, 2022 09:45 AM
Share

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — A Dodge Center woman was injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in rural Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol, along with members of the Mower county Sheriff's Office as well as Blooming Prairie Fire and Ambulance, were called about 6:40 a.m. to U.S Highway 218 at 320th Street in Udolpho Township for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The driver of a 2011 Honda CRV, 23-year-old Courtney Mae Dohrmann, of Dodge Center, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to an area hospital, according to the State Patrol crash report.

The driver of a 2015 Ford F150, 48-year-old Brian Alexander Hamlin, of Austin, was not injured.

Both were wearing seat belts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: February 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
February 24, 2022 07:26 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Winona - Winona County map.png
Local
Updated: Winona woman killed in crash with semi on Highway 61 in Winona
The semitrailer was parked on the shoulder of Highway 61 Wednesday afternoon when a 2004 Saturn SUV collided into it while traveling south.
February 23, 2022 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
DSC09933.JPG
Minnesota
Gov. Tim Walz begins statewide public safety tour in Brooklyn Park
The governor said it will be the first of many stops across the state to gather input from local communities on the best ways to address a nationwide rise in violent crime.
February 23, 2022 06:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Load More

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYBLOOMING PRAIRIE
What to read next
Office phone
Local
City of Rochester warns of possible outage as phone migration planned for Thursday morning
The City of Rochester is preparing for an organization-wide phone migration, which will take place starting at 7 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2022.
February 24, 2022 07:27 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Mayo mobile clinic brings health care to rural communities
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
February 24, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
061220.N.RPB.LIME.SCOOTERS.07210.jpg
Local
Lime scooters get two-year contract in Rochester
Company will bring up to 300 scooters, 50 e-bikes to Rochester this year.
February 24, 2022 12:47 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council not ready for action on no-knock warrants
Last-minute proposal to seek revision to police policy fails as council members seek more information.
February 24, 2022 12:16 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen