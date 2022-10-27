SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dodge County group joins lawsuit against EPA alleging inaction on livestock pollution regulations

"The problems we're experiencing in Dodge County are problems that are being faced in community after community in rural America," said a member of Dodge County Concerned Citizens, one of the petitioners in the case.

c1cd135219ed2f41e593be6c8e9b3f8b.jpg
"We don’t drink the water from the well," said Douglas Eayrs, pictured with his wife, Sonja Trom Eayrs. The water at Eayrs’ childhood home near West Concord was undrinkable due to high levels of nitrates.
Post Bulletin file photo
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
October 27, 2022 02:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WEST CONCORD — A Dodge County organization is one of several petitioners in a recently filed lawsuit against the federal Environmental Protection Agency. The new lawsuit follows a 2017 petition asking the EPA to strengthen its regulations around concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, the pollution from which "devastates waterways across the country," the petitioners argue.

"Here we are, the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and we have over 5,400 impaired waterways in the state of Minnesota," said Sonja Eayrs, an attorney and member of Dodge County Concerned Citizens. "How bad does that have to get before people start paying attention to what's happening here?"

Also Read
Steve Drazkowski and Bradley Drenckhahn.
Local
Election 2022: Senate District 20
WABASHA — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 27, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
20221026_143555.jpg
Business
A $28 million expansion will double offerings of a southeast Rochester housing community
Northland, one of the largest multifamily property owners in the U.S., recently broke ground on a $28 million expansion of its SoRoc on Maine apartments. The project will add two more buildings with an additional 190 units paid bringing SoRoc's total units to 380.
October 27, 2022 12:31 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Dodge Center - Dodge County map.png
Local
Faribault man charged with stealing over $45k in laptops from Dodge Center employer
Carl Edward Clark, 39, of Faibault, allegedly stole 15 laptops from his former employer, McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Inc. He faces five years in prison for each of his 15 felony theft charges.
October 27, 2022 11:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson

It's a personal issue for Eayrs, who owns a farm property in Westfield Township near West Concord with her husband, Douglas Eayrs. Several years ago, the Eayrses began to see elevated levels of nitrates in their well water — high enough to make it undrinkable.

"My family's been fighting industrial agriculture for years, and 20 years ago, we fought the installation of what would have been the largest dairy operation in the state of Minnesota, just a few miles north of our farm," Sonja Eayrs said.

Though that dairy farm never came to be, Eayrs said swine farms in the area are to blame for water pollution in her farm's groundwater and on the Cedar River. Southeast Minnesota's karst topography — defined by the prevalence of limestone, shallow topsoil and vulnerability for sinkholes — makes area waterways more prone to pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

After facing inaction on the issue from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the EPA, Eayrs and Dodge County Concern Citizens joined other petitioners from Iowa, North Carolina, South Dakota and more in a 2017 lawsuit against the EPA.

"The problems we're experiencing in Dodge County are problems that are being faced in community after community in rural America," Eayrs said.

c1cd135219ed2f41e593be6c8e9b3f8b.jpg
NewsMD
Dodge County farm among many across region facing nitrate exposure
BERNE — "We definitely do not drink the water, for coffee or anything," said Sonja Eayrs. "It isn’t safe for human consumption."
January 26, 2019 07:00 AM
 · 
By  By Brian Todd btodd@postbulletin.com

The 2017 petition asks the EPA to strengthen its regulation of CAFOs to protect water quality, said Tarah Heinzen, legal director for Food & Water Watch, another petitioner in the lawsuit. The new case, filed in the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Oct. 7, 2022, aims to compel the EPA to act on the 2017 lawsuit — essentially, the petitioners are now suing the EPA because the agency has taken too long to respond to the first petition.

"Procedurally, we have to go through this step of compelling EPA to give us a final answer one way or the other," Heinzen said. "And then if we don't like that final answer, we then can move forward and challenge that decision substantively."

Since filing the new petition, Heinzen said her team has heard from the EPA, and they intend on settling the petition through a mediation process.

"We're hoping, through mediation, to agree to a timeline, get that final answer from the EPA that we've been waiting for for almost six years, and then see what the EPA plans to do, if anything, about this problem," Heinzen said. "I'm very optimistic that we'll be able to negotiate an answer to this petition with EPA and move forward, because action on this industry and its pollution is long overdue."

Fish kill1.jpg
Local
Winona County residents ask Gov. Walz for investigation on recent fish kills
Around 140 Winona County residents signed the letter asking Gov. Tim Walz to meet with the community to discuss the July 26 fish kill near Lewiston.
September 21, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

The two major action items for the EPA listed in the petitioners' 2017 lawsuit, per Heinzen, would strengthen Clean Water Act permitting regulations for CAFOs by closing the agricultural stormwater loophole, and having the EPA establish a common-sense presumption that certain CAFOs discharge pollution based on their design or operation practices.

"We propose a lot of common-sense reforms to strengthen the regulations that apply to all of these facilities, including just prohibiting practices that we know lead to water pollution," Heinzen said. "Currently, EPA doesn't even prohibit spreading untreated waste on snow-covered and frozen ground. ... The idea that this is protective of water quality is really ludicrous."

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaction by regulatory agencies is part of the problem, said Eayrs. She recalls a time when she and other Dodge County residents fought the installation of a swine facility and a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources official looked at the region's hydrology.

"He told the citizens privately that he didn't believe that anything like this, that a factory farm, should be installed on that type of topography," Eayrs said. "But he wouldn't go to any public meetings, and he wouldn't speak out publicly and told the citizens that the last guy who did that lost his job. That's what I think is going on — these regulators are pressured by the industry."

If the EPA ultimately implements the petitioners' suggestions for reducing water pollution from CAFOs, Heinzen said those actions would result in a significant reduction in pollution entering waterways. But that wouldn't let the agency off the hook.

"EPA has an ongoing obligation to strengthen its pollution standards every year, over time," Heinzen said. "It should be an iterative process for the agency, not just a one-time update to its rules."

Heinzen added that she would like to see the EPA take an environmental justice approach to these regulations as well, since certain communities and watersheds are disproportionately impacted by water pollution.

An EPA spokesperson told the Post Bulletin that the EPA has nothing to add, as this is pending litigation.

2022.10.7 Petition for Writ of Mandamus by inforumdocs on Scribd

Related Topics: DODGE CENTER-CLAREMONT-WEST CONCORDWATER QUALITYENVIRONMENTAGRICULTURECRIME AND COURTS
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
18-year-old arrested after fleeing police and threatening man with knife
An 18-year-old man was arrested for threatening the father of a runaway juvenile with a knife.
October 27, 2022 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
GNV_O2BPR_1536x1040 Hero Image.png
Business
National child care provider hopes to build two centers in north Rochester
O2B Kids, which is based in Gainesville, Florida, has filed permits for a pair of 11,000-square-foot child care centers to bookend north Rochester.
October 27, 2022 08:36 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Today's Headlines: Rochester Public Schools approves policy to stock Narcan in case of opioid overdoses
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
October 27, 2022 08:32 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Pam Altendorf, Laurel Stinson and Roger Kittelson
Local
Election 2022: House District 20A
WABASHA — In addition to governor, Minnesota voters will decide the balance of power in the Legislature when they vote to elect 67 senators and 134 representatives.
October 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle