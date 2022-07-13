SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dodge County motorcycle crash kills man Wednesday morning

The crash occurred Wednesday morning when the motorcycle went into a ditch off Highway 30 near Westfield Township and ejected the driver.

Fatal crash police lights
stock photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
July 13, 2022 03:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DODGE COUNTY — A Glenco, Minn., man was killed Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a motorcycle crash on Minnesota Highway 30 about a mile east of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

At 10:21 a.m., the 75-year-old man was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser east on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township when the motorcycle went into the ditch and ejected the driver, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

State patrol has not released the name of the driver at this time.

Also Read
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Exclusive
Local
As CERT's profile grows in Rochester, so does its potential as a target
Counter-protesters accuse CERT of acting like a police force. CERT says its forte is conflict-mediation.
July 13, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
piper donald larson.JPG
The Vault
Did Virginia Piper's 1972 kidnapper murder his family 4 years later?
Following the 1972 kidnapping of Virginia "Ginny" Piper of Orono, Minnesota, the FBI interviewed an estimated 1,000 people. One of the suspects at the top of the list was a man on the verge of committing a mass murder. Here is Part 2 in "The Kidnapping of Virginia Piper — 50 years later."
July 13, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Blooming Prairie Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the crash.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYBLOOMING PRAIRIE
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
Erich is a digital content producer at the Post Bulletin where he creates content for the Post Bulletin's digital platforms. Before he moved to Rochester, Erich worked as a sports reporter for Rivals.com covering the University of Illinois' athletic programs in Champaign, Illinois. Readers can reach Erich at 507-285-7681 or efisher@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Mark.jpg
Business
New owner is charting course for Rochester's Exhibitor Media Group
Exhibitor Media Group, founded in Rochester by Lee Knight in 1982, was purchased by Mark Johnson on July 1. Johnson is the CEO of Minneapolis-based Star Exhibits & Environments.
July 13, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Irene Woodward
Local
Rochester hires next Community Development director
Former Pennsylvania city planner set to take job following promotion of first director.
July 13, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Gavel Court Crime
Local
Rochester man charged for September 2021 crash that led to passenger leg amputation
Police found multiple controlled substances in the vehicle following the crash, along with notes about trading drugs for guns.
July 13, 2022 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Untitled design.png
Local
Ward 1 candidates talk about free transit, city budgets in Tuesday debate
Candidate forum at 125 Live provided three Rochester City Candidates an opportunity to discuss a variety of issues.
July 13, 2022 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen