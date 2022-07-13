Dodge County motorcycle crash kills man Wednesday morning

DODGE COUNTY — A Glenco, Minn., man was killed Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a motorcycle crash on Minnesota Highway 30 about a mile east of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

At 10:21 a.m., the 75-year-old man was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser east on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township when the motorcycle went into the ditch and ejected the driver, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

State patrol has not released the name of the driver at this time.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Blooming Prairie Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the crash.