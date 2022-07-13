Dodge County motorcycle crash kills man Wednesday morning
The crash occurred Wednesday morning when the motorcycle went into a ditch off Highway 30 near Westfield Township and ejected the driver.
We are part of The Trust Project.
DODGE COUNTY — A Glenco, Minn., man was killed Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in a motorcycle crash on Minnesota Highway 30 about a mile east of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.
At 10:21 a.m., the 75-year-old man was driving a 2011 Harley Davidson Cruiser east on Highway 30 near 115th Avenue in Westfield Township when the motorcycle went into the ditch and ejected the driver, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
State patrol has not released the name of the driver at this time.
Exclusive
Counter-protesters accuse CERT of acting like a police force. CERT says its forte is conflict-mediation.
Following the 1972 kidnapping of Virginia "Ginny" Piper of Orono, Minnesota, the FBI interviewed an estimated 1,000 people. One of the suspects at the top of the list was a man on the verge of committing a mass murder. Here is Part 2 in "The Kidnapping of Virginia Piper — 50 years later."
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Blooming Prairie Police Department, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Ambulance, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the crash.
Exhibitor Media Group, founded in Rochester by Lee Knight in 1982, was purchased by Mark Johnson on July 1. Johnson is the CEO of Minneapolis-based Star Exhibits & Environments.
Former Pennsylvania city planner set to take job following promotion of first director.
Police found multiple controlled substances in the vehicle following the crash, along with notes about trading drugs for guns.
Candidate forum at 125 Live provided three Rochester City Candidates an opportunity to discuss a variety of issues.