News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dodge County Public Health hosting community flu vaccine clinics

Standard and high-antigen flu shots will be available at the clinics in Kasson, Dodge Center and more communities through October and November.

092121-FLU-VACCINATION.jpg
A person receives their flu shot during a drive-through flu vaccination clinic Sept. 21, 2021, at Olmsted Medical Center Northwest Clinic in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
October 05, 2022 01:58 PM
DODGE CENTER — Starting next week, Dodge County Public Health will host community flu vaccine clinics in several communities around the county, including Kasson, Claremont, West Concord, Hayfield and Dodge Center.

The clinics will offer the standard flu vaccine dose and two high-antigen options: Flublok Quadrivalent and Fluzone High Dose.

The standard dose costs $40, while the high-antigen options are $80. The public health department can only accept Blue Cross Blue Shield for private insurance.

Those interested can register in advance or on the day of the clinic through the Dodge County Public Health website . Masks must be worn at the clinics. The public health department also recommends wearing short sleeve or loose-fitting shirts that allow access to the shoulder.

Here are the upcoming flu vaccine clinics:

  • Monday, Oct. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Triton High School, MPR Room in Dodge Center.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Dodge Center City Hall.
  • Friday, Oct. 14 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Hayfield High School in Hayfield.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at West Concord City Hall.
  • Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Claremont City Hall.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at Dodge Center City Hall.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church in Kasson.
By Staff reports
