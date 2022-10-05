Dodge County Public Health hosting community flu vaccine clinics

DODGE CENTER — Starting next week, Dodge County Public Health will host community flu vaccine clinics in several communities around the county, including Kasson, Claremont, West Concord, Hayfield and Dodge Center.

The clinics will offer the standard flu vaccine dose and two high-antigen options: Flublok Quadrivalent and Fluzone High Dose.

The standard dose costs $40, while the high-antigen options are $80. The public health department can only accept Blue Cross Blue Shield for private insurance.

Those interested can register in advance or on the day of the clinic through the Dodge County Public Health website . Masks must be worn at the clinics. The public health department also recommends wearing short sleeve or loose-fitting shirts that allow access to the shoulder.

Here are the upcoming flu vaccine clinics:



