Does Rochester feel safe? Violent crime stats might surprise you

ROCHESTER — Looking at the news, it’s easy to believe crime is out of control.

However, the data doesn’t show Rochester as a city swamped in violent crime.

“If you do comparative analytics, Rochester is a safe community,” Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin said. “It has a lower crime rate than similar-sized cities across the United States. I think that’s a good thing for this community.”

Overall, violent crime in 2022 is down in Rochester when compared to 2021, according to data collected by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Rochester Police Department, with every 2022 month from January to August having a lower rate compared to its 2021 counterpart.

August is the last month available for data in 2022.

So far in 2022, RPD has reported 615 violent crime offenses in 534 incidents, the majority of which are simple assaults. This time last year, RPD reported 771 violent crime offenses in 656 incidents, with the majority again being simple assaults.

Simple assaults are generally assigned as misdemeanor offenses due to the lower level of injury to the victim and because of the weapons used. Aggravated assaults, like those involving the use of a firearm, would generally be considered a felony.

Since 2019, simple assaults have remained the highest reported violent crime in Rochester.

Public perceptions

“When you look at actual numbers, I do think that there’s been maybe a little bit of an uptick but not where I feel unsafe,” Rochester resident Sarah Johnson told the Post Bulletin. “I’ve lived here most of my life, and I’ve lived in other places as well which are probably a lot worse than Rochester.”

Johnson is one of 334 people who responded to a Post Bulletin survey about crime in Rochester. The majority of respondents answered said that while they believe Rochester is safe, they also feel crime has increased in the last five years. As a group, the respondents feel law enforcement is adequately addressing their safety concerns.

“Mainly I’ve noticed that a lot of people kind of get crazy online and think every single time they see a news story that Rochester is totally unsafe,” Johnson said.

Violent crimes generally increased in Rochester from 2019 to 2021, but so has the general crime rate in Minnesota and nationwide.

Barring some type of substantial increased violent crime rate during the fall and winter months, Rochester should see a reduced violent crime rate for 2022. Crime rates tend to wax and wane with the seasons as the colder months in Minnesota generally see a decrease in overall crime.

Violent crime in Rochester is still a topic of concern for some residents such as David Klann, another respondent to the Post Bulletin's crime survey.

"I'm 80 years old, and I've lived here all my life and now we have shootings going on in town, we have drugs going on in town and the county," he told the Post Bulletin. "It just doesn't seem to getting any better, it just seems to be getting progressively worse."

Klann, who lives just on the outskirts of Rochester, said he's concerned for his grandkids and doesn't even want them going to the mall by themselves.

"It's not only here, the state's getting like that. Look at what you see on TV, it's awful what's happening." he said. "If it takes more police or charging more people with crimes or jail, I can't say I know the answer but I feel we're just continually in a downward swipe."

State statistics

Minnesota in general has seen an increase in violent crime rates, increasing by 17.2% in 2020 and by 21.6% in 2021, according to data collected by the BCA. The majority of that increase comes from aggravated assaults, which aligns with data in Rochester.

"Public safety along with the Rochester community’s perception is always a priority," Franklin said.

To that end, Franklin said RPD has dedicated resources to interrupt violence, respond rapidly to crime and undertaken crime prevention initiatives, all of which illustrate the department's commitment to delivering high-level public safety to the community.

The Rochester Police Department hired 10 new officers over the summer in 2022. Violent crime had been trending upwards over the last few years but data shows a decrease in 2022. Contributed / Rochester Police Department.

“Rochester is a very safe community but I would also say that I do believe and feel that there is a lot of narcotics in this community and there has been some acts of violence,” Franklin said. “We’ve got a small segment of our population that is committing these targeted acts of violence and we’re aggressively going after them.”

Though all of 2021, RPD responded to 120 overdoses. So far in 2022, the department has responded to 81. However, the number of times officers have administered NARCAN, the opioid overdose recovery medication, has risen to 33 times in 2022 compared to 27 times in 2021.

Relationships to violence

The vast majority of violent crimes occur within a residence or home and by someone who knows the victim.

“The strong majority of our shootings and our violent crimes, there is some sort of relationship between the parties involved,” Franklin said. “Oftentimes it could be a drug issue, sometimes it’s a relationship, boyfriend-girlfriend beef or just some sort of personal beef between the individuals involved.”

Of the 1,7812 offenses reported to the BCA for 2021 and year-to-date for 2022, only 233 are listed as the victim being a stranger, 95 offenses have an unknown relationship. The data says 455 of the offenses were committed by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

Minnesota also has lower crime rates when compared to national numbers. Minnesota sits around 278 violent crime offenses per 100,000 people compared to the national rate of around 399. Between 2010 and 2020, Minnesota stayed well below the national crime rate, according to the data collected by the FBI.

Crime varies across Minnesota

In a breakdown of violent crime rates in Minnesota’s 10 judicial districts by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in its 2021 crime report, Judicial District 3, which Olmsted County is a part of, the violent crime rate is 188 per 100,000 people. This ranks District 3 at number five for violent crime rates in the state.

Judicial District 4, which is composed solely of Hennepin County, the violent crime rate was the state's highest at 579 per 100,000 individuals. Judicial District 2, which is composed solely of Ramsey County, has a crime rate of 563 per 100,000.

To put this into context, the two Judicial Districts below District 3 in the rankings both have crime rates one point below the Rochester area. The judicial district above District 3 in the ranking has a crime rate 47 points higher. Minneapolis, a city with a population around four times that of Rochester, has 10 times the amount of violent crime reported so far in 2022, according to data collected by the BCA.

2021 Minnesota Uniform Crime Report

Franklin credits a proactive policing strategy and multilayered approach to policing, consisting of a forward facing uniformed patrol, an investigative unit and a community action team that handles things that might not reach the level of a crime to help keep the community safe.

Part of that proactive policing has led to RPD seizing 32 guns off the street in 2022.

“I’m very much a proponent of beat cop work, cops walking the beat, getting out, knowing the patrons downtown, knowing the businesses downtown, knowing the community downtown,” Franklin said. “I think that’s so important, understanding our identity as a city.”

Oftentimes, victims of a shooting don’t want to talk to police because they know who shot at them and figure they’ll handle the situation themselves, according to Frankin.

“We don’t want that, so we’re trying to get in front of that and saying ‘No, work with us here. Let us do our job because I don’t want today’s victim to be tomorrow’s shooter and I don’t want today’s shooter to be tomorrow’s victim either,’” Franklin said.

Rochester receives millions of visitors each year, and when those visitors aren’t at their medical appointments, they’re often downtown, according to Franklin.

“I recognized very quickly as a police chief that there’s an important element to public safety within this community and that’s downtown vibrancy and safety,” Franklin said.

RPD currently runs two downtown beat cops that deal with a slew of issues while also acting as ambassadors for the city, according to Franklin.

“The police are the public and the public are police,” Franklin said. “We derive our power and authority from the social contract that we have with this community. Our job is to go out there and to serve at the highest possible level and provide protection from a law enforcement perspective.”