The creation of new cul-de-sacs in Rochester could cost the city more in maintenance than it collects in taxes from connected properties.
“Cul-de-sacs consume a disproportional amount of our city’s maintenance and infrastructure budget,” Rochester Community Development planners Taryn Edens and Emma Miller-Shindelar wrote in a memo sent to the council.
As an example, the planners said approximately 10 percent of the $1.1 million spent on clearing snow last year was attributed to work in the city’s 575 cul-de-sacs, which account for 7.6 percent to 13.5 percent of the city’s streets, depending on how the figure is calculated.
Rochester City Council Member Patrick Keane said the snow-clearing example doesn’t provide a persuasive argument, noting cul-de-sacs are often the last roads cleared.
“It seems to me that if you are the last priority, you shouldn’t be charged the same,” he said during Wednesday’s council study session.
Council Member Michael Wojcik countered that snow removal was only one factor, pointing to public and private services that are more costly when catering to dead-end streets.
“The only people who benefit from the cul-de-sacs are literally the people who live on them,” he said.
Council Member Shaun Palmer disagreed, saying cul-de-sacs are often used as a way to put more homes into a development, which provides communitywide benefits due to increased housing.
He said he’d object to taking the option out of developers’ playbooks.
Miller-Shindelar said the goal isn’t to remove the option but encourage developers to look at the best possible option to connect communities.
“In the event that a cul-de-sac is the best approach, and not a through street, exceptions can be made for that,” she said. “We just would require the developer to achieve the highest possible connectivity.”
The preliminary proposal presented by the city planners calls for reviewing new development based on how its streets connect within the development, offering a rating based on the number of connections.
Community Development Director Cindy Steinhauser said the goal isn’t to ban the development of new cul-de-sacs. Rather, she said the goal is to provide added thought in the process.
Planning staff is suggesting approval of future cul-de-sacs be limited to areas with specific barriers, including steep slopes and existing infrastructure that makes connecting to streets difficult.
Palmer questioned whether the policy would be used enough to merit the added paperwork and review.
“I don’t know what you’d achieve, other than creating another layer for someone to look at,” he said.
Council members acknowledged they are divided on the issue of setting policy to regulate the creation of new cul-de-sacs.
“I’m OK with this as a compromise,” Wojcik said after indicating he’d prefer not to see new cul-de-sacs created.
Council President Randy Staver said he’s concerned the policy places too much focus on one element of a development without considering other needs and benefits.
“It is very shortsighted if you focus on any one metric,” he said.
In the end, planning staff said the goal Monday was to gather council input to help refine a potential policy for future review and possible adoption.
“I think we need to iron out the details of the policy,” Edens said.
Steinhauser said part of the process will involve gathering more information and opinions.
“We want to engage the development community some more around this conversation,” she said, indicating the process could take six to eight weeks to return to the council.