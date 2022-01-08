Dog dies in mobile home fire in southeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — Rochester firefighters battled freezing temperatures and slippery footing while putting out a blaze that broke out early Saturday morning at a mobile home at Oak Terrace Estates in southeast Rochester, according to a Rochester Fire Department press release.

The mobile home at 1618 Marion Road, #181 was home to several dogs, and one of them died on the front deck. All the residents - the number was not specified in the report - made it out of the mobile home safely.

The fire was reported at 1:34 a.m. with the 911 caller reporting that fire was shooting out the front door of the mobile home. The first crews to arrive at the scene found that the front deck and exterior wall of the mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

While one group of firefighters attacked the fire from the outside using a hoseline, others entered the home from a rear door and searched the home. Once the fire outside the home was extinguished, smoke was seen curling from the skirting around the base of the home. Firefighters removed the skirting and put out the flames underneath.

Rochester firefighters battle a structure fire early Saturday morning, Jan. 8, 2022, on the 1600 block of Marion Road Southeast in Rochester. Contributed / Rochester Fire Department

The combination of cold and frozen water made it challenging for firefighters to maintain their footing. It also froze their gear and tools. Crews were on the scene for nearly three hours until the fire marshal took over the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was not reported how the fire started, nor the amount of damage the mobile home sustained in the fire. Altogether, five fire engines, a truck and a battalion chief were involved in battling the blaze.

