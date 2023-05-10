Dog park options for Cook or Kutzky parks under consideration

ROCHESTER — Options for a new dog park in northwest Rochester are being considered.

Earlier this year, the Rochester Park Board directed city staff to look at possible locations in Cook and Kutzky parks, with the potential to create a 5,000- to 8,000-square-foot space in one of the parks by the end of the year.

The proposed addition comes amid plans to renovate a portion of Cook Park, and residents in the area have been engaged in the planning process. Now, parks staff is looking to expand the discussion related to a potential dog park to included Kutzky Park.

“We have heard from the community the desire to have a smaller-scale dog park closer to the downtown core," Parks and Recreation Department Director Paul Widman said. "Both Cook Park and Kutzky Park are wonderful locations to consider for this amenity.

"The conversations had about Cook Park offered great insight to the team, and we look forward to hearing from community members about Kutzky Park,” Widman added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community members are being invited to learn about the dog-park project and share feedback at virtual informational meetings at noon and 6 p.m. May 31.

A Microsoft Teams meeting link to attend the noon meeting is available online at tinyurl.com/ynchu8z5

A meeting link to attend the 6 p.m. meeting is at tinyurl.com/mv7ym2wh

Anyone who is interested in the project but unable to attend either online meeting can contact Rochester Park Planner Jeff Feece at jfeece@rochestermn.gov or 507-328-2540.

Funds for new dog park, as well as the Cook Park playground and accessibility improvements, are being provided through the 2020 parks referendum passed by Rochester voters.