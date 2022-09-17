Dogs fill downtown Rochester
Dogs Downtown brought hundreds of dogs, and their owners, to Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
ROCHESTER — Dogs took over Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
But don't worry — their owners were there too.
Dogs had a play pen to run around in with ball pits (which drew children too), an agility course and plenty of opportunities for treats.
Dog parents also had the chance to have a caricature artist draw themselves with their dog for free.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Subaru of Rochester partner for this event, which included 28 vendors.
