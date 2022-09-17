Dogs fill downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER — Dogs took over Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

But don't worry — their owners were there too.

Dogs had a play pen to run around in with ball pits (which drew children too), an agility course and plenty of opportunities for treats.

Dog parents also had the chance to have a caricature artist draw themselves with their dog for free.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Subaru of Rochester partner for this event, which included 28 vendors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gus dressed to the nines for his day in Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

A woman sits with her dog as a caricature artist draws them in Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

A dog that got pets everywhere he went in Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown. Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin