We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, September 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dogs fill downtown Rochester

Dogs Downtown brought hundreds of dogs, and their owners, to Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

dogs downtown
A dog sits while other dogs walk and socialize around Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 17, 2022 04:15 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Dogs took over Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

But don't worry — their owners were there too.

Also Read
porchfest
Local
Local Rochester bands play during Porchfest in Kutzky Park
Porchfest is an annual event for the Kutzky Park neighborhood since 2016.
September 17, 2022 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
07-14 government center sj.jpg
Local
Potential Rochester and Olmsted County property tax levies set for review
City and county officials must cap potential property taxes set to be collected in 2023 as budget discussions continue.
September 17, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Dogs had a play pen to run around in with ball pits (which drew children too), an agility course and plenty of opportunities for treats.

Dog parents also had the chance to have a caricature artist draw themselves with their dog for free.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance and Subaru of Rochester partner for this event, which included 28 vendors.

ADVERTISEMENT

dogs downtown
Gus dressed to the nines for his day in Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

dogs downtown
A woman sits with her dog as a caricature artist draws them in Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

dogs downtown
A dog that got pets everywhere he went in Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

dogs downtown
One dog seemed to have enough of walking around in Peace Plaza Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, during Dogs Downtown.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTERPETS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
processed-137cacb8-757f-4e5f-9be4-dba9ef16ae4b_fUsHgrr2.jpeg
Local
Austin community needs $40k to save a 102-year-old Steinway B Grand Piano
The fundraiser, led by Austin High School director of vocal music Kalle Akkerman, 507 Country singer Riley Olson, senior Madi Herrick and her grandpa Jim Herrick, includes online donations, T-shirt sales and a musical performance on Oct. 7.
September 17, 2022 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Big Dig.jpg
Local
DMC's Big Dig draws big crowd
Saturday morning event for children and families draws hundreds to site of future Discovery Walk.
September 17, 2022 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
091722Hepcats2.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rockin’ Hep Cats bring rockabilly from Dodge Center
Dodge Center trio includes a father and son team playing music from rock 'n' roll's golden age.
September 17, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
Cowbell
Business
Recovery drink creators hope to hear 'More Cowbell' as their product hits gyms
A trio of local entrepreneurs hope their new workout recovery drink – Cowbell – will ring a bell with athletes.
September 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger