Donate items to support Rochester new parents

ROCHESTER — Nationwide shortages, production issues and higher costs have made it increasingly difficult for new parents to purchase necessities for their family.

In response to this, the Rochester Community Initiative is hosting its second New Parent Drive and Distribution Event this month after the first was an overwhelming success .

Community members can donate baby clothes, formula, diapers, pacifiers and any other helpful items through July 29, 2022. There are multiple dropoff locations throughout Rochester: Café Steam, The Workshop, Terraloco, Dunn Brothers and Café Aqui at Sargents on Second Street Southwest are all accepting donations.

New parents will be able to pick up donated items at the distribution event from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 31, 2022, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.