SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Donate items to support Rochester new parents

The Rochester Community Initiative is hosting its second new parent drive. Donations will be accepted through July 29, 2022.

By Staff reports
July 19, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Nationwide shortages, production issues and higher costs have made it increasingly difficult for new parents to purchase necessities for their family.

In response to this, the Rochester Community Initiative is hosting its second New Parent Drive and Distribution Event this month after the first was an overwhelming success .

Also Read
Lens 1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Fur was a family affair for the Dashows
The popularity of mink coats built a demand for the business.
July 19, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Utica Airbnb.jpg
Exclusive
Local
Utica's tiny Airbnb cabin and its owners running it from the sea
The cabin grew in popularity during the pandemic as people "wanted a place to just get away from society and relax and unplug,” owner Heather Nierman said.
July 18, 2022 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

Community members can donate baby clothes, formula, diapers, pacifiers and any other helpful items through July 29, 2022. There are multiple dropoff locations throughout Rochester: Café Steam, The Workshop, Terraloco, Dunn Brothers and Café Aqui at Sargents on Second Street Southwest are all accepting donations.

New parents will be able to pick up donated items at the distribution event from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 31, 2022, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

new parent drive
The new parent drive will accept donations from community members until July 29, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Community Initiative

Related Topics: ROCHESTERNONPROFITS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
RPB - Death Investigation
Local
39-year-old Rochester woman found dead Sunday at Cook Park
Law enforcement is waiting on a toxicology report and the 39-year-old Rochester woman's name has not been released.
July 19, 2022 11:15 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Kmart parking set to grow into AMPI lot
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 19, 2022 07:09 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Bobby Marines artist ols.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Art Attack! invades Southeast Rochester
A new art and performance event kicks off at an unlikely spot in Rochester Saturday.
July 19, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Olmsted County Elections
Local
Olmsted County elections manager: Work rivals his Middle East deployments
Former Air Force airman sees new challenges in operating Olmsted County elections.
July 19, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen