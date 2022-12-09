Donations to Channel One are being doubled this month

ROCHESTER — Gifts to Channel One Regional Food Bank through December will have twice the impact.

Rochester Motor Cars and Toyota Motor Co. are matching gifts dollar-to-dollar, up to $30,000, through the end of the year.

Channel One reports rising food costs and inflation are affecting families, friends, co-workers, and neighbors who have never needed to access charity food before. People who may have gotten by paycheck to paycheck are now struggling to get the food they need to feed their families.

“It is absolutely shocking to look at the prices and availability of food today compared to this time last year,” Channel One Executive Director Virginia Merritt said in a statement announcing the December matches. “Our communities made it through the darkest days of the pandemic, thinking the worst was over, only to now see the need increase while the food decreases. It feels like running uphill at the end of a race that was supposed to be a flat road.

“However, donors throughout our region came together to support our neighbors during those dark days of the pandemic and I know they will continue to provide support now,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new matched gifts will support Channel One efforts that serve more than 60 agencies and food programs in 14 counties. The added funding is expected to provide thousands of meals to people facing food insecurity in Southeastern Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

Donations to Channel One can be made online at helpingfeedpeople.org/donate or donors can send checks to 131 35th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

