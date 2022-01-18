Donors answer Red Cross' call for blood in Mantorville

MANTORVILLE — The Red Cross asked for blood donors, and the folks in Southeast Minnesota have responded, again and again.

"We provide about 40% of the nation's blood," said Peter Garcia, who along with coworkers and volunteers was helping separate up to 32 donors from a pint each of whole blood Monday at the First Congregational Church in Mantorville. "Right now, we're down to about a one-day supply of blood. Ideally, we would like a five-day supply."

The scant amount of blood in the supply chain not only could lead to people not getting blood in an emergency, but causes surgeries to be canceled because the blood supply is not adequate, Garcia said.

Over the holidays, he said, there was about a 10% decline in blood donation. While donations are always down this time of year, this winter has been especially bad.

In fact, the American Red Cross notes on its website that it is currently experiencing its largest shortage in more than a decade.

"The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants. Your donation is desperately needed," the Red Cross states.

The reasons, Garcia added, are plenty, but chief among them is the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not that people who have contracted COVID-19 or who have received the COVID-19 vaccine cannot give blood, Garcia said, but businesses and schools have canceled hosting blood drives, and if Red Cross workers contract COVID, it can leave the agency short-staffed.

None of that stopped Rodney Roushar of Kasson from answering the call to donate. The repeated calls.

"I donated once before" Roushar said. "So the Red Cross sends me emails and calls me. Sometimes they send an awful lot of emails and texts."

That, Roushar said, just shows how great is the need for blood. So, when the Red Cross came to Mantorville, he signed up, rolled up his sleeve and presented a willing vein.

"I've never had the issue with needles that some people do," Roushar said.

This is the eighth year in a row that volunteers have organized a blood drive at the church in Mantorville.

Marvin Myers Jr., who is a member at the church and a registered Red Cross volunteer, said the location has collected 125 units of blood in the past and will proudly add to that total in 2022.

Levi Livingood came over from Dodge Center to offer up a pint. Over the course of his lifetime of donating – since he was 18 years old, so for about 20 years – he's donated more than six gallons of blood.

"If you can save some lives, that's great," Livingood said.

And the experience, aside from the tiny pinch in his arm, is always professional and efficient, he said.

"It's always really smooth," Livingood said. "Everyone does a good job, and I'm in and out, no problems."

Garcia said one of the questions he often gets is whether people with COVID-19 can donate. That, he said, is a yes, as long as they have been clear of symptoms and had no positive tests for two weeks.

As for donors who have had a recent vaccination, as long as they have no side effect symptoms from the vaccine, they can donate right away.

The drive on Monday was one of several across southern Minnesota, northern Iowa and eastern South Dakota, the area covered by the Red Cross regional chapter. In fact, anywhere from four to nine donation drives are happening each day, depending on staffing and site availability, Garcia said.

To find a blood drive event near you where you can donate vital blood to help those in need, visit www.redcrossblood.org .

"It's really important to donate blood," Garcia said. "It's helping each other and showing the nation that we're all brothers and sisters."