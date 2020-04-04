ADAMS — It can be tough being a resident of a senior living facility these days.
As a resident of Adams Health Care Center, Norma Klaehn is largely confined to her apartment under guidelines the center has implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klaehn can’t take part in group activities. She can’t have guests. And she can’t share meals with her friends. When her son, Bruce Klaehn, visits his mom, he stands outside the building, talking to her through a window.
Yet in this cramped, stultifying setting, Klaehn maintains her mental and emotional resilience by using the skills she was taught as a girl. She sews.
Klaehn and two other residents, Shirley Schroeder and Lavonne Gilderhaus, work in assembly line fashion, sewing masks for the center’s 70 staff members and other essential caregivers allowed into the building.
But in this case, “assembly line” is more a description of their partnership rather than of the work process, since all of the women work out of their respective apartments.
Klaehn brings a mentality to her work and toward the pandemic that was fostered as a girl growing up during World War II, another cataclysmic event to which many are comparing the pandemic. Klaehn recalls a fortifying slogan her parents would regularly recite to her during that time of scarcity: Use it up. Wear it out. Make it do. Or do without.
“We learned how to live with what is, and I think that was a good experience for us in this situation also,” Klaehn said in a phone conversation.
That philosophy translates into an impulse to be useful during a time of crisis, and Klaehn and the other women of the sewing project have been, said Cindy Jax, a registered nursing and housing director of the Adams center.
“They want to help us. When they looked at the situation that they were dealing with here, their first inclination was, ‘How can we help them?’ ” Jax said. “That’s kind of where this comes from. They want to help the staff and other nurses.”
Klaehn and her husband, Loren “Doc” Klaehn, have been living in the Adams assisted-living facility for the past eight years. They will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in September.
Klaehn’s sewing machine is located in the living room, a symbol of sewing’s centrality in her life.
On it, she has sewn prayer quilts for her Lutheran church. They were handed out by the pastor to the sick and the grieving, or anybody otherwise in need of comfort. They are also used as gifts at celebrations such as baptisms and high school graduations. Klaehn also joined a group of women at the care center a few years ago in making diapers for a Haitian mission project.
“She’s always been a sewer. She has sewn things her whole life,” said Bruce Klaehn, a retired superintendent of Dover-Eyota Public Schools. “She’s constantly telling me of the next thing she’s sewing. She did have a mild stroke a few years ago, and so her sewing skills have gotten kind of limited. But she won’t give it up.”
When Klaehn found herself short on elastic for the masks, she sought donations of the material by creating a “HELP” handbill from her computer and dispensing them around the facility. So far, she has sewn about 40 masks.
“I’m not like the MyPillow guy (Mike Lindell) that can make a thousand a day or 10,000 a day,” Klaehn said about the Minnesota businessman who is reportedly converting his company’s operations to make the life-saving masks. “I make a few, and I take a rest. I am 89. I don’t do a lot of things fast.”
“Don’t count out old people,” she added. “We’re not going to sit down and do nothing.”