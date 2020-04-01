DOVER — The city of Dover has canceled its April city council meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Administrator Gary Peterson said the meeting has been canceled, and the city council will next meet on May 7.
An agenda for the April meeting had been online along with instructions that the meeting would be held in the former gym at the old Dover School, where city hall is currently located. However, the agenda was taken down when the city decided to cancel the meeting.
Like many cities, Dover has closed the doors to its public areas. The city's Community Center and Fitness Center, also located in the old school building, are closed. Peterson is still available at City Hall, but only via appointment, according to the Dover website.