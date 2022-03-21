Read Today's Paper Monday, March 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Dover-Eyota and PEM share two candidates hoping for their superintendent positions

Dover-Eyota will begin interviewing its candidates at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. They will be held in the High School Media Center and are open to the public.

Brad Berzinski, left, Nate Walbruch, right
Left: Brad Berzinski. Right: Nate Walbruch.
Contributed / Molalla River Scho
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
March 21, 2022 05:15 PM
Share

EYOTA — Two candidates are listed among the finalists for the same positions in two different but neighboring area school districts.

Dover-Eyota recently announced a list of six candidates the district is considering for the role of superintendent. Two of those six candidates are also being considered for the superintendent position of neighboring district, Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Dover-Eyota will begin interviewing its candidates at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. They will be held in the High School Media Center and are open to the public.

PEM is interviewing its six candidates two days earlier, beginning Monday, March 21.

One of the two overlapping candidates is Nate Walbruch, the current principal of Century High School in Rochester. Before coming to Rochester in 2021, he served as the principal of PEM High School.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second candidate is Brad Berzinski, a high school principal in Molalla, Oregon. The Molalla Pioneer newspaper reported that Berzinski was moving to Minnesota to be closer to family.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools borders Rochester Public Schools to the east. PEM is directly north of Dover-Eyota, bordering Rochester to the northeast.

Read more from Jordan
Preparing for Distance Learning at Riverside Central Elementary
Exclusive
Local
From the classroom to the boardroom, Rochester-area education professionals feel the strain
“I worry about it all the time,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “Right now, we are not seeing ‘the great resignation’ from Rochester Public Schools on the whole, but I hear from staff at all levels that things have never been this hard.”
March 18, 2022 03:32 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
110321-NATE-WALBRUCH-6598.jpg
Local
Nate Walbruch becomes candidate for PEM superintendency shortly after leaving the district for Rochester
Walbruch is not the only contender for the superintendent position from Southeast Minnesota, nor is he the only contender from Rochester Public Schools.
March 16, 2022 01:25 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester School Board stock photo 1
Local
Rochester School Board discusses ways to begin more diversity efforts
"This moment makes me very proud," School Board Secretary Mechelle Severson said.
March 16, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Load More

There also are other local candidates vying for the Dover-Eyota position, including Jeffrey Snider, elementary principal of Hayfield Community Schools; Dawn Lueck, elementary principal of Winona Area Public Schools; and Craig Ihrke, superintendent of Caledonia Area Schools.

The final candidate is Jeremy Frie, high school principal of Minneota Public Schools. According to a release from Dover-Eyota Public Schools, the finalists were selected from an initial group of 13 applicants.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONDOVER-EYOTAPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE
What to read next
logo1 (1).jpg
Members Only
Business
New garden and plant center to sprout on the edge of Rochester
The family-owned Decook Landscaping at 6262 Salem Road SW is busy transforming a barn into a new retail plant center -- Plant Shack at DeCook Landscaping -- on the rural southwest Rochester property.
March 21, 2022 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Trial set for Rochester man charged in 2019 murder
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 25, is charged in Olmsted County District court with second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated.
March 21, 2022 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
North Broadway
Local
Next phase of North Broadway construction set to start
Work will focus on alleys and side streets as some improvements are also planned along the main roadway.
March 21, 2022 04:46 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: March 20-26, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
March 21, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link