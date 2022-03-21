Dover-Eyota and PEM share two candidates hoping for their superintendent positions

EYOTA — Two candidates are listed among the finalists for the same positions in two different but neighboring area school districts.

Dover-Eyota recently announced a list of six candidates the district is considering for the role of superintendent. Two of those six candidates are also being considered for the superintendent position of neighboring district, Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

Dover-Eyota will begin interviewing its candidates at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. They will be held in the High School Media Center and are open to the public.

PEM is interviewing its six candidates two days earlier, beginning Monday, March 21.

One of the two overlapping candidates is Nate Walbruch, the current principal of Century High School in Rochester. Before coming to Rochester in 2021, he served as the principal of PEM High School.

The second candidate is Brad Berzinski, a high school principal in Molalla, Oregon. The Molalla Pioneer newspaper reported that Berzinski was moving to Minnesota to be closer to family.

Dover-Eyota Public Schools borders Rochester Public Schools to the east. PEM is directly north of Dover-Eyota, bordering Rochester to the northeast.

There also are other local candidates vying for the Dover-Eyota position, including Jeffrey Snider, elementary principal of Hayfield Community Schools; Dawn Lueck, elementary principal of Winona Area Public Schools; and Craig Ihrke, superintendent of Caledonia Area Schools.

The final candidate is Jeremy Frie, high school principal of Minneota Public Schools. According to a release from Dover-Eyota Public Schools, the finalists were selected from an initial group of 13 applicants.